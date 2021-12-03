SEPULTURA's DERRICK GREEN Says He's Been 'Able To Exist Well Mentally And Physically' Without Playing Live Music

SEPULTURA frontman Derrick Green spoke to Jason Rockman of "The Rockman Power Hour" about he has dealt with the fact that he has been unable to perform live for nearly two years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It was hard at first, because I was really ready to go to tour on the album 'Quadra'. We were already reheardsing in the studio and super excited because it was the best response, I think, that we've gotten since I've been in the band. And I was super stoked, and I felt really good. I was really healthy, really ready to do this tour. So I think that first month of the whole pandemic lockdown, I was really kind of bummed out. But I [quickly] snapped out of it by doing as many things possible that made me happy other than playing music. It was a challenge.

"It's been so long, it's hard to imagine being on stage," he continued. "So I have to really get in that mindset again. It's gonna take some time.

"I've been able to exist well mentally and physically without being on the road and without playing live music, but it'll always be in my heart. It's something that I really need to do. I know that desire is still there. But it's something that I'm, like, okay, it's gotta work its way back into full drive."

Cleveland native Green went from fronting hardcore band OUTFACE in Ohio to relocating to New York and then living in São Paulo, Brazil for nearly two decades.

Green moved to Los Angeles in 2018, telling Brazil's Kazagastão: "It's kind of a shock, because so much has happened within the U.S. It's been changing radically. I mean, 20 years ago, I would never think about living in L.A., but the city, I believe, has gotten better. It's moving in a very positive direction. There's a lot of creative people that are living there, so it's a place that's really great to come into and adapt to a different life or a different mood."

Last year, SEPULTURA launched "SepulQuarta", a weekly event where the band gave insight into its colorful history, took part in question-and-answer sessions with fans and performed music while in quarantine. Some of the musical collaborations, including those with members of MEGADETH, TESTAMENT, ANTHRAX, SYSTEM OF A DOWN, TRIVIUM and SACRED REICH, was released as a full-length album, also titled "SepulQuarta", in August.

SEPULTURA comprises Green, guitarist Andreas Kisser, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr., and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

SEPULTURA was formed in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.

