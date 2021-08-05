SEPULTURA's DERRICK GREEN On Return Of Live Shows: 'I Just Hope That Everyone Is Being Responsible And Safe'

SEPULTURA frontman Derrick Green spoke to El Cuartel Del Metal about what the post-pandemic return to the live stage might look like. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, it's already coming back pretty quickly. I think people are very anxious for live shows. I just watched Lollapalooza live, which was taking place in Chicago, and it was a very crowded show. And I just hope everyone was as safe as possible.

"It's difficult times," he continued. "It's difficult to be that band that's gonna be the first to play after a pandemic or when a pandemic is still kind of going on. And depending on where you are, people are looking at it in different ways. People are feeling the pandemic differently as well. There's some people that have had family members that have passed away or died because of it. There's other people that haven't been affected in that way and see it in a completely different light. There's people in different countries who are able to get the vaccine and other places where they aren't at all. And so, depending on your view or where you're located has a lot to do with it. And I just hope that everyone is being responsible and safe so that we're able to have full-capacity shows and shows where people aren't stressed out about getting sick."

Last month, SEPULTURA announced the "North American Quadra" 2022 tour. The 30-day trek will kick off on March 4 in Sacramento and will make stops in Toronto, Cleveland, and New York before concluding on April 8 in Berkeley, California. The band will be joined by SACRED REICH and CROWBAR with openers ART OF SHOCK.

Formed in 1984 in Brazil, SEPULTURA has gone on to sell over 20 million records and solidify its legacy as one of the greatest metal bands of the 1980s, 1990s, and beyond. Today, SEPULTURA is still going strong, 15 albums deep into one of the hardest-hitting discographies in history.

While the pandemic paralyzed the entire world and prevented bands from touring, Latin America's biggest metal export SEPULTURA refused to sit back and feel like animals trapped in a cage. Therefore, in early 2020, the band seized the moment to start its own weekly "SepulQuarta" video podcast in which they invited other famous musicians from all over the world to not only discuss important topics but also perform a track from SEPULTURA's massive catalog together with the group. The resulting full-length compilation will now be released on August 13, with the album containing 15 classics featuring internationally renowned guests and friends.

SEPULTURA comprises Green, guitarist Andreas Kisser, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr., and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

SEPULTURA was formed in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.

