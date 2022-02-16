SEPULTURA's DERRICK GREEN Names His Top 5 Tour Essentials

SEPULTURA frontman Derrick Green recently stopped by the "Talk Toomey" podcast to talk about his band's upcoming tour with SACRED REICH and CROWBAR. In the clip below, Derrick and host Joshua Toomey discuss what Derrick must have on tour.

Green said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I think on this tour I definitely will bring a yoga mat for stretching out in crazy backstage dirty areas — to lay down and to be able to stretch out and to do some exercises before the show. So that's essential. Let's see… Definitely good headphones for listening to music other than metal [laughs], or heavy music — some soft listening. I would have to say the next thing would be some vitamins. You never know what you're necessarily gonna get on the road but I try my best to eat a nice plant-based diet on the road. A good book — a few good books, 'cause there's definitely downtime where I'm traveling which is extremely boring and it's great for catching up on some really good reading. And a very efficient laptop. There's times where I love to watch movies, and it's very crucial. I'm a movie fanatic, so I definitely need a good laptop I can bring everything that I need to see."

SEPULTURA's "North American Quadra" 2022 tour will kick off on March 4 in Sacramento and will make stops in Toronto, Cleveland, and New York before concluding on April 8 in Berkeley, California.

SEPULTURA played its first show in two years last Saturday night (February 12) at Circo Voador in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The concert was also notable for the fact that Green wore a brace on his left leg after apparently breaking his foot.

SEPULTURA's current lineup comprises Green, guitarist Andreas Kisser, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

Cleveland native Green went from fronting hardcore band OUTFACE in Ohio to relocating to New York and then living in São Paulo, Brazil for nearly two decades.

While the pandemic paralyzed the entire world and prevented bands from touring, the members of SEPULTURA refused to sit back and feel like animals trapped in a cage. Therefore, in early 2020, the legendary Brazilians, along with their American vocalist, seized the moment to start their own weekly "SepulQuarta" video podcast in which they invited other famous musicians from all over the world to not only discuss important topics but also perform a track from SEPULTURA's massive catalog together with the band. The resulting full-length compilation was released last August, with the album containing 15 classics featuring internationally renowned guests and friends.

SEPULTURA's latest studio album, "Quadra", was released in February 2020 via Nuclear Blast. The LP was created at Sweden's Fascination Street Studios with renowned producer Jens Bogren.

