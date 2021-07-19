SEPULTURA's ANDREAS KISSER: 'The First Song I Learned On Guitar'

In the latest Jackson "First Song I Learned on Guitar" clip for #metalmonday, SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser shares his recollections of getting hooked on guitar, his first guitar and how he learned to play the instrument.

"Listening to albums is where I really trained my ear," Kisser said. "I studied acoustic guitar and Brazilian music, the theory and other stuff, but with heavy music and rock and roll, listening to the albums — vinyl and cassette tapes, and really trying to learn the songs.

"The first song that I really managed to listen to an album and transpose to a guitar was 'Grinder' from JUDAS PRIEST," Andreas revealed. "That album, 'British Steel', it's a very simple album, let's say, guitar-wise. It's a great school. It's a great first step into the world of metal: 'Breaking The Law', 'Living After Midnight', 'Metal Gods' and, of course, 'Grinder'. It's very simple stuff, very simple riffing, and very effective. So I started there."

Last year, SEPULTURA launched "SepulQuarta", a weekly event where the band gave insight into its colorful history, took part in question-and-answer sessions with fans and performed music while in quarantine. Some of the musical collaborations, including those with members of MEGADETH, TESTAMENT, ANTHRAX, SYSTEM OF A DOWN, TRIVIUM and SACRED REICH, will be released as a full-length album next month.

SEPULTURA's latest LP, "Quadra", was released in February 2020 via Nuclear Blast Records. It is a concept effort created at Sweden's Fascination Street Studios with renowned producer Jens Bogren.

SEPULTURA comprises vocalist Derrick Green, Kisser, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr., and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

SEPULTURA was formed in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.

"Quadra" is the follow-up to "Machine Messiah", which was SEPULTURA's fourteenth studio album and the eighth since Green joined the ranks.





