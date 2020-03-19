SEPULTURA's ANDREAS KISSER: Seeing KISS On 'Creatures Of The Night' Tour 'Changed My Life'

SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser recently spoke to OrangeAmps.com about how he first got into playing. "Mainly KISS and QUEEN, they were my two main bands," he said. "QUEEN came to Brazil in 1981, but my mom wouldn't let me go because I was too young. Then KISS came in 1983, and that was my first-ever show. Being able to go see them live at their 'Creatures Of The Night' tour was insane; that changed my life. That's why I'm here. Seeing that, in my hometown, at my football team's stadium, as I said, it changed everything."

He continued: "When I first started playing, my goal was to play [LED ZEPPELIN's] 'Stairway To Heaven', so that's what I told my teacher. She gave me the basics and a good ground to learn on, gradually. It started out with acoustic Brazilian music before moving onto other things. Slowly I'd expand my music taste as well, and start listening to bands such as IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, BLACK SABBATH, DEEP PURPLE, Jimi Hendrix and CREAM, all of those incredible vintage sounding bands and artists. I'm also inspired by Brazilian music, and as I've become older and developed my taste, I've picked up on a lot of the older Brazilian music, which has been a huge inspiration to SEPULTURA. That's played a huge part in finding our sound, using Brazilian percussion and other bits from our more traditional music."

SEPULTURA's latest album, "Quadra", was released on February 7 via Nuclear Blast Records. It is a concept effort created at Sweden's Fascination Street Studios with renowned producer Jens Bogren.

SEPULTURA comprises Kisser, vocalist Derrick Green, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr., and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

SEPULTURA was formed in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.

"Quadra" is the follow-up to 2017's "Machine Messiah", which was SEPULTURA's fourteenth studio album and the eighth since Green joined the ranks.