SEPULTURA's ANDREAS KISSER Says Brazil's JAIR BOLSONARO Is 'The Worst' President 'That Could Happen To Any Country'

Impericon.com recently caught up with SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser and asked him 25 either-or questions. Check out the clip below.

Asked which Brazilian politician he would choose, Brazil's first female president Dilma Rousseff or the country's far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, the 52-year-old musician, who lives in São Paulo, said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Politics. It sucks. I hate politics. I hate the fucking concept of left and right, communism, capitalism — 'isms' all over the place. People are so stupid. They use misinformation and fake news, especially now.

"So, never Bolsonaro, of course," he continued. "He's the worst that could happen to any country. Unfortuntely, it happened to Brazil. [He's] very ignorant, stupid in a matter of talking to people — disrespectful, whatever you wanna call it.

"When we need a leader in the most needed time, we don't have one. There was no national plan to fight COVID. So we are paying now with delays and vaccines and all those crazy concepts of fake news and conspiracy theories. So he's the worst that could happen. But Dilma Rousseff as well was never great — far from it. So it's very hard — I cannot really choose one. I hope that we have a new… And we do — we have new people. We have new people here in Brazil that are trying to create something different.

"Brazil's much richer, it's much [more] powerful than this fucking stupid ideology," Kisser added. "I mean, there's a lot more going on in Brazil that we should be aware. The environment — that's what I would like to fight for. The environment. Protect the forest, protect the indigenous people. Learn with them. We have a lot to learn with them. Especially how they deal with roots and health and nature, how they can extract from nature without destroying nature, without the concept of profit and all that shit.

"So fuck politics. We should learn with ourselves, with our country itself. We have a lot to extract here that we could build something better for everyone."

Bolsonaro has reportedly seen a drop in popularity in recent weeks for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brazil has the second-highest death toll after the United States. He has also been accused of corruption.

Like former U.S. president Donald Trump, Bolsonaro recently tried to sow election doubts to pave the way for him not to accept defeat in 2022.

