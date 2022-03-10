SEPULTURA's ANDREAS KISSER Says Brazil Has 'The Worst President Ever': He Is 'Worse Than TRUMP'

In a new interview with Vinny Cecolini of The Aquarian Weekly, SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser discussed the divisive political climate in his home country of Brazil. He said: "Historically, Brazilian politics is a mess. We've been through two presidential impeachments during the last few decades, which is crazy. It doesn't matter if the politician is right, left, or dead in the center, it is chaotic. We have the worst president ever. I dare say our president was worse than [former U.S. president Donald] Trump was. The politicians have no respect for anyone other than their small group.

"[Admittedly,] Brazil is a difficult place," he continued. "It's a big country. Geographically from north to south, there are so many different cultures. We also have a large immigrant population, which introduced Asian and European cultures. But our current president, Jair Bolsonaro, talks with stupidity about things from the past we thought we were finished with. There is no respect for the different races, the homosexuals, and the environment. Agriculture is one of the most important [parts] of our economy and the [variety] of toxic chemicals used is insane. Many of these chemicals have been banned in other countries, but not here. It's sad that we continue to step backward because of the political climate."

Current polls in Brazil suggest Bolsonaro will lose October's election to his leftwing rival, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, after alienating many voters with his anti-scientific handling of a COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 650,000 Brazilians.

Like former Trump, Bolsonaro has tried to sow election doubts to pave the way for him not to accept defeat in 2022.

Bolsonaro, who has been accused of corruption, said in a meeting with evangelical leaders that he had "three alternatives for my future: being arrested, killed or victory" in the next election — and he said prison was not an option.

SEPULTURA comprises Kisser, vocalist Derrick Green, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr., and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

SEPULTURA's "North American Quadra" 2022 tour with SACRED REICH and CROWBAR kicked off on March 4 in Sacramento and will make stops in Toronto, Cleveland, and New York before concluding on April 8 in Berkeley, California.

