SEPULTURA's ANDREAS KISSER On JOEY JORDISON's Death: 'It's A Great Loss For All Of Us'

In a brand new interview with Knotfest.com's "Talk Toomey" podcast, SEPULTURA's Andreas Kisser reflected on the recent passing of former SLIPKNOT drummer Joey Jordison. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I had the privilege to work very closely with Joey and [late SLIPKNOT bassist] Paul Gray on the 'Roadrunner United' album and party that was done in 2005 in New York, the special show. We spent two weeks in Los Angeles working. It was myself, Joey Jordison, Paul Gray, Dino Cazares [FEAR FACTORY] and Roy Mayorga [STONE SOUR, SOULFLY]. And we kind of organized the whole concert. I played, basically, the whole concert together with Dino. And Joey and Paul were big SEPULTURA fans; they knew everything about the band. We even changed the ending of 'Roots' by Joey's suggestion. [He said], 'I love that part at the end which is very slow. But it's too short. Let's make it longer.' And we did it. So it's a very special version of 'Roots', of course, that we have everybody together. It was the last song of the show and representing the whole historical meaning of SEPULTURA and Roadrunner. And a very special version because of him — because he wanted to do that change. And it happened that way.

"With Paul as well, we even were talking to do something together, a special project," he continued. "He was in my band HAIL!, with me and Tim 'Ripper' Owens [JUDAS PRIEST] and Paul Bostaph [SLAYER]. But it was the week he died. He was rehearsing for us to get together and go on tour in Europe and stuff. So we kind of were working togethers something. And HAIL! was the first thing that we started. And, unfortunately, it didn't happen.

"They were too young [to die]," Andreas added. "It's very shocking. They were so creative, so nice people, so sweet, so easy to work [with] — great ideas, and et cetera. Like I said, we spent two weeks together in Los Angeles, then we went to New York and we then we jammed on that fantastic show together. And we met each other on the road a few times.

"Yeah, my condolences to all the Knotfest people and the SLIPKNOT fans and everybody involved. It's a great loss for all of us. But I'll have great memories forever with them. And it's a fantastic duo."

SLIPKNOT announced its split with Jordison in December 2013 but did not disclose the reasons for his exit. The drummer subsequently issued a statement saying that he did not quit the group.

The same year that he exited SLIPKNOT, Jordison launched the band SCAR THE MARTYR and later, VIMIC. He also collaborated with former DRAGONFORCE and current KREATOR bassist Frédéric Leclercq in SINSAENUM.

Jordison's family released a statement last Tuesday in which they wrote "To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music."

The family will have a private funeral service.

