SEPULTURA's ANDREAS KISSER Decries Rise Of Right-Wing Forces In Society And Politics: 'It Seems That We Are Going Backwards'

This past Thursday (July 23), SEPULTURA guitarist took part in a question-and-answer session with fans at Nuclear Blast's "[email protected]" event on Twitch.

Speaking to a Polish fan about how the current global political situation can be used as a source of musical and lyrical inspiration, Kisser said: "The whole world, pretty much, is going through this right-wing type of point of view, whatever you wanna call that, for our society and politics and stuff. In Poland, they are going through the same kind of situation — I guess in the [United] States and here in Brazil as well. It's really a very sad situation, because it seems that we are going backwards.

"There were a lot of gains historically in human rights and the battle against racism and the women movement and feminism and all that, so it's really insane that we are going through this again, and more insane that there's a lot of people who still believe and really support that type of point of view or type of idealogy," he continued.

"But music's here and metal saves. [Laughs] We have tons of stuff to talk about, and it really inspired us. You see around the '80s, when Ronald Reagan was the president of the United States and also very right wing, conservative and stuff, and all the battle and the war against drugs, which was a complete failure and a complete stupidity. But you see thrash metal and punk music, it really grew up a lot during those days. You see DEAD KENNEDYS and even METALLICA, you had the political themes that really inspired the musicians and they made great albums, which inspired me to be a musician and be in a band. So I think we have to take advantage of situations like that and be a little more positive and not really go down. The news is really depressing — it's really hardly some good news that we hear nowadays during this whole quarantine and everything. So it's really something that music really helps you to go through this kind of situations.

"It is a transitional period in our life, and we are going through this," Andreas added. "It's very difficult, but things will go back — we're gonna have shows, we're gonna have concerts, we're gonna have sports events and stuff, but in a different way. We don't know how exactly it's gonna be, but I think in the end, something positive — a lot of things positive — will come out of it."

SEPULTURA's latest LP, "Quadra", was released on February 7 via Nuclear Blast Records. It is a concept effort created at Sweden's Fascination Street Studios with renowned producer Jens Bogren.

SEPULTURA comprises Kisser, vocalist Derrick Green, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

SEPULTURA was formed in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.

"Quadra" is the follow-up to "Machine Messiah", which was SEPULTURA's fourteenth studio album and the eighth since Green joined the ranks.