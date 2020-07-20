SEPULTURA's ANDREAS KISSER Criticizes Global COVID-19 Response: This 'Was Totally Avoidable'

During an appearance on the latest episode of the "In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie", SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser spoke about what the touring circuit might look like post-pandemic. "It's gonna be a really different world — it already is," he said (see video below). "How we are gonna perceive time and space and money and everything. What kind of jobs we're gonna have. And I think shows and entertainment will be very slow to come back. And who knows how? I think now a visa or a passport is not even important anymore; it's just like a vaccination certificate. Because otherwise, we wouldn't able to move, basically.

"It's really a fucked up situation," he continued. "And the saddest thing is that it was totally avoidable. We're not that stupid… Really — what the fuck, man? We see it coming; we just don't care. We watch movies and stuff, and we figure out. And now we're here. But at the same time, as an artist, I think it's a great time for opportunity, to show a different way, to see the open windows and open doors — not the closed door that is shut right in front of us.

"What would be the world without Picasso or Stravinsky or THE BEATLES? They changed the world — not only the music, but they changed the society. For better or worse, there's a lot of discussion, but it changed. And the art, really, is the first place that we're gonna see new possibilities, and that's very exciting as well."

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of concerts and festivals have either been postponed or canceled, as social distancing and self-quarantining make performing live music and attending live shows all but impossible.

More than 14.5 million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 606,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

SEPULTURA's latest LP, "Quadra", was released on February 7 via Nuclear Blast Records. It is a concept effort created at Sweden's Fascination Street Studios with renowned producer Jens Bogren.

SEPULTURA comprises vocalist Derrick Green, Kisser, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr., and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

SEPULTURA was formed in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.

"Quadra" is the follow-up to "Machine Messiah", which was SEPULTURA's fourteenth studio album and the eighth since Green joined the ranks.

