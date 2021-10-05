SEPULTURA's ANDREAS KISSER Blasts Brazil's Response To COVID-19: 'It's A Mess'

In a recent interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser spoke about how he and his bandmates have been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in their home country of Brazil. He said: "Unfortunately, Brazil, it's a mess. We have no leadership that took responsibility for the task. In a way, it was very similar to the States, with Donald Trump with the denying and against the vaccines and all that stuff. But slowly things are moving, because regionally, Brazil is starting to do our own stuff — each state, basically, is trying to make it happen.

"I got my first shot, and hopefully in September I'll get my second shot," he continued. "And hopefully this will work, not only for our health, of course, but for matters of traveling and going places and touring, because we need, basically, open borders. Especially in Europe, when you have a tour in Europe, you go to so many different counties in such a short period of time. But let's see. Things are starting to come back slowly, which is great. It's something that motivates us and creates excitement. We have an album to tour [behind] and we're ready to go on the road. So we're just waiting for things to get better. Brazil is a little late compared to some places, but it's going slowly."

Two months ago, the 53-year-old Kisser, who lives in São Paulo, told Impericon.com that Brazil's far-right president Jair Bolsonaro is "the worst that could happen to any country. Unfortunately, it happened to Brazil. [He's] very ignorant, stupid in a matter of talking to people — disrespectful, whatever you wanna call it.

"When we need a leader in the most needed time, we don't have one. There was no national plan to fight COVID. So we are paying now with delays and vaccines and all those crazy concepts of fake news and conspiracy theories. So he's the worst that could happen."

Bolsonaro has reportedly seen a drop in popularity in recent months for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also been accused of corruption. He later said in a meeting with evangelical leaders that he had "three alternatives for my future: being arrested, killed or victory" in the next election — and he said prison was not an option.

Like former U.S. president Donald Trump, Bolsonaro has tried to sow election doubts to pave the way for him not to accept defeat in 2022.

Formed in 1984 in Brazil, SEPULTURA has gone on to sell over millions of records and solidify its legacy as one of the greatest metal bands of the 1980s, 1990s, and beyond. Today, SEPULTURA is still going strong, 15 albums deep into one of the hardest-hitting discographies in history.

While the pandemic paralyzed the entire world and prevented bands from touring, Latin America's biggest metal export SEPULTURA refused to sit back and feel like animals trapped in a cage. Therefore, in early 2020, the band seized the moment to start its own weekly "SepulQuarta" video podcast in which they invited other famous musicians from all over the world to not only discuss important topics but also perform a track from SEPULTURA's massive catalog together with the group. The resulting full-length compilation was released in August, with the album containing 15 classics featuring internationally renowned guests and friends.

SEPULTURA comprises Kisser, vocalist Derrick Green, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr., and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

SEPULTURA was formed in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.

