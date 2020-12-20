SEPULTURA To Release 'SepulQuarta' Album Of Quarantine Collaborations

December 20, 2020

Earlier this year, SEPULTURA launched "SepulQuarta", a weekly event where the band gave insight into its colorful history, took part in question-and-answer sessions with fans and performed music while in quarantine. Some of the musical collaborations, including those with members of MEGADETH, TESTAMENT, ANTHRAX, SYSTEM OF A DOWN, TRIVIUM and SACRED REICH, will be released as a full-length album in 2021.

SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser said: "That's great that 'SepulQuarta' allowed us to do this. [We had] was 57 guests [in total]. That's a fucking amazing number.

"We started it on April 22nd — [that] was [when we did] the first one — and we did every week for many months, and then we [did] it every 15 days, and then we changed the [day of the week when we uploaded new episodes]. And it was an amazing experience. 28 songs we played. It was more than a three-hour concert. It was amazing. Really."

According to Kisser, the "SepulQuarta" album will be unlike anything that SEPULTURA has ever released before.

"I think it's really exciting, because it's very unique," he said. "Of course, we're gonna remix the sound and everything, make it the best that we can, but the versions are there. This is something [made] possible only because of the quarantine situation, of the lockdown. Imagine we're doing an album like that in normal circumstances; it would be impossible.

"And the great thing about that [is that] everybody was so excited to be a part of it and really happy to play SEPULTURA stuff," he added. "We [played with] people that influenced SEPULTURA; we had bands that were influenced by SEPULTURA, we had Brazilian artists; pop artists, metal artists. The version of 'Ratamahatta' was so unique, so different. And we didn't see any limitations. We used two drums [on some songs], we used two basses on songs, three guitars and two vocals — not any limitations — and we managed to [make it] work."

SEPULTURA's latest LP, "Quadra", was released in February via Nuclear Blast Records. It is a concept effort created at Sweden's Fascination Street Studios with renowned producer Jens Bogren.

SEPULTURA comprises Kisser, vocalist Derrick Green, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr., and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

SEPULTURA was formed in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.

"Quadra" is the follow-up to "Machine Messiah", which was SEPULTURA's fourteenth studio album and the eighth since Green joined the ranks.

