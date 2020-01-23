SEPULTURA To Release 'Means To An End' Music Video

SEPULTURA singer Derrick Green has revealed to The Underground Australia that the band recently completed filming a video for the song "Means To An End". The track is taken from SEPULTURA's upcoming album, "Quadra", which will be released on February 7 via Nuclear Blast Records.

"We just did the video here — we worked on it here in São Paulo [Brazil] — so I'm really looking forward to that to be released," Derrick said (hear audio below). "And it's another banger — really thrashy song, extremely heavy. And I think it'll match up perfectly with the other two singles" — referring to previously released songs "Isolation" and "Last Time" — "because now you get to hear the first part of the album — [songs] one, two and three — back to back. But the whole album in its entirety is very important to hear."

"Quadra" is a concept album created at Sweden's Fascination Street Studios with renowned producer Jens Bogren. It will be followed by a world tour starting in March.

SEPULTURA comprises Green, guitarist Andreas Kisser, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr., and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

Kisser previously stated about working with Bogren on "Quadra": "He is so full of passion, it's unbelievable, man. He's really there, he really cares about the projects he's doing. For SEPULTURA, he's like the fifth member of the band. The chemistry was so amazing, 99 percent of what we were trying do to actually worked. That was insane!"

Green added: "The experience was like no other time in the studio. I felt the preparation was key in making the recording process go as smooth as possible. We were relentless each day giving everything that we had until complete exhaustion of the mind, body, and soul. This album is a direct result of the sign of times. The music is an evolution needed to push ourselves to go further than we ever have."

SEPULTURA was formed in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.

"Quadra" is the follow-up to 2017's "Machine Messiah", which was SEPULTURA's fourteenth studio album and the eighth since Green joined the ranks. Lyrically, the disc tackled the metaphorical robotization of society and the need to follow and worship someone.

