SEPULTURA Signs With BMG For Latin American Release Of 'Quadra'

January 15, 2020 0 Comments

SEPULTURA Signs With BMG For Latin American Release Of 'Quadra'

Brazilian/American metallers SEPULTURA have signed to BMG for the release of their forthcoming album, "Quadra", in Latin America.

Formed in 1984, SEPULTURA has released 14 studio albums, including 1993's groundbreaking "Chaos A.D." They have sold over three million units in the United States and almost 20 million worldwide, gaining multiple gold and platinum records around the globe, including France, Australia, Indonesia, United States, Cyprus, and their native Brazil.

Said the band: "We signed with BMG because we believe in their modern and fair business model. In addition, they value the past of SEPULTURA and believe in the future of the band."

The signing of SEPULTURA in the band's home market is a significant achievement for BMG as it builds its recordings business in Brazil.

BMG Brazil general manager Jasmina Zammit said: "SEPULTURA is one of the few Brazilian bands to have enjoyed global success over decades. They have achieved iconic status in the heavy metal scene and beyond. I feel very honored they have chosen BMG as their partner."

"Quadra" is a concept album created in Sweden's Fascination Street Studios with renowned producer Jens Bogren. It will be released on February 7 and will be followed by a world tour starting in March 2020.

SEPULTURA comprises vocalist Derrick Green, guitarist Andreas Kisser, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr., and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

SEPULTURA was formed in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.

"Quadra" is the follow-up to 2017's "Machine Messiah", which was SEPULTURA's fourteenth studio album and the eighth since Green joined the ranks. Lyrically, the disc tackled the metaphorical robotization of society and the need to follow and worship someone.

Photo below (left to right): Silvia Venna (lawyer, BMG), Rodrigo Abecia (management), Jasmina Zammit (BMG), Andreas Kisser (SEPULTURA), Danielle Lage (BMG), Tom Gil (management)

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).