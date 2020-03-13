SEPULTURA Postpones North American Tour

Brazilian/American metallers SEPULTURA have been forced to postpone their spring 2020 North American tour in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The trek was scheduled to kick off on March 18 in San Diego, California and conclude on April 22 in Ventura, California. Support on the tour was supposed to come from SACRED REICH, CROWBAR and ART OF SHOCK.

SEPULTURA announced the tour postponement in a statement on social media earlier today (Friday, March 13). The band wrote: "Sepulnation, due to the development of the Coronavirus situation, we have been forced to postpone our North America tour until the fall. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon, stay tuned. Thank you for your understanding and listen to 'Quadra'!"

SEPULTURA's latest album, "Quadra", was released on February 7 via Nuclear Blast Records. It is a concept effort created at Sweden's Fascination Street Studios with renowned producer Jens Bogren.

SEPULTURA comprises vocalist Derrick Green, guitarist Andreas Kisser, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr., and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

SEPULTURA was formed in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.

"Quadra" is the follow-up to 2017's "Machine Messiah", which was SEPULTURA's fourteenth studio album and the eighth since Green joined the ranks.

