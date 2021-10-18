SEPULTURA Postpones European Tour Due To 'Uncertainty' With Ever-Changing COVID-19 Restrictions

Even though the world is slowly opening up and shows are starting to take place, there is still too much uncertainty with the ever-changing rules between the different European countries. As a result of this, SEPULTURA has postponed its European "Quadra" tour to 2022.

SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser comments: "It's really hard to postpone another tour once again, due to the COVID-19 restrictions. We are forced to do this to make sure everyone is safe to enjoy the concerts. We are very happy and thankful for the ticket sales and so anxious to jam for you all! It will take a little longer but we will see each other soon in a safe environment for all of us. Take care and listen to 'Quadra'."

Purchased tickets will remain valid for the new tour dates.

SEPULTURA with SACRED REICH and CROWBAR fall 2022 tour dates:

Oct. 20 - DK - Copenhagen - Amager Bio

Oct. 21 - DE - Leipzig - Hellraiser

Oct. 22 - CZ - Zlin - Hala Datart

Oct. 23 - PL - Wroclaw - A2

Oct. 25 - AT - Vienna - Arena

Oct. 26 - HU - Budapest - Barba Negra

Oct. 27 - DE - Munich - Backstage

Oct. 28 - DE - Cologne - Essigfabrik

Oct. 29 - CH - Pratteln - Z-7

Oct. 30 - CH - Lausanne - Les Docks

Nov. 01 - UK - Glasgow - QMU

Nov. 02 - UK - Manchester - O2 Ritz

Nov. 03 - IE - Dublin - Academy

Nov. 04 - UK - Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill

Nov. 05 - UK - London - Electric Brixton

Nov. 06 - BE - Antwerp - Trix

Nov. 08 - FR - Toulouse - Le Bikini

Nov. 09 - ES - Madrid - But

Nov. 10 - PT - Porto - Hard Club

Nov. 11 - ES - Pamplona - Totem

Nov. 12 - ES - Barcelona - Razzmatazz 2

Nov. 14 - LU - Esch/Alzette - Rockhal

Nov. 15 - FR - Paris - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

Nov. 16 - DE - Stuttgart - Im Wizemann

Nov. 17 - DE - Berlin - Astra

Nov. 19 - DE - Hamburg - Markthalle

Nov. 20 - NL - Haarlem - Patronaat

Nov. 21 - DE - Wiesbaden – Schlachthof

Formed in 1984 in Brazil, SEPULTURA has gone on to sell over millions of records and solidify its legacy as one of the greatest metal bands of the 1980s, 1990s, and beyond. Today, SEPULTURA is still going strong, 15 albums deep into one of the hardest-hitting discographies in history.

While the pandemic paralyzed the entire world and prevented bands from touring, Latin America's biggest metal export SEPULTURA refused to sit back and feel like animals trapped in a cage. Therefore, in early 2020, the band seized the moment to start its own weekly "SepulQuarta" video podcast in which they invited other famous musicians from all over the world to not only discuss important topics but also perform a track from SEPULTURA's massive catalog together with the group. The resulting full-length compilation was released in August, with the album containing 15 classics featuring internationally renowned guests and friends.

SEPULTURA comprises Kisser, vocalist Derrick Green, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr., and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

SEPULTURA was formed in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.