SEPULTURA Performs Quarantine Version Of 'Arise' (Video)

Earlier this year, SEPULTURA launched "SepulQuarta", a weekly event where the band gives insight into its colorful history, take part in question-and-answer sessions with fans and performs music while in quarantine. In the latest video, which can be seen below, SEPULTURA plays through the song "Arise", which was the title track of the band's fourth album, released in 1991.

SEPULTURA's latest LP, "Quadra", was released in February via Nuclear Blast Records. It is a concept effort created at Sweden's Fascination Street Studios with renowned producer Jens Bogren.

SEPULTURA comprises vocalist Derrick Green, guitarist Andreas Kisser, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr., and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

Kisser previously stated about working with Bogren on "Quadra": "He is so full of passion, it's unbelievable, man. He's really there, he really cares about the projects he's doing. For SEPULTURA, he's like the fifth member of the band. The chemistry was so amazing, 99 percent of what we were trying do to actually worked. That was insane!"

Green added: "The experience was like no other time in the studio. I felt the preparation was key in making the recording process go as smooth as possible. We were relentless each day giving everything that we had until complete exhaustion of the mind, body, and soul. This album is a direct result of the sign of times. The music is an evolution needed to push ourselves to go further than we ever have."

SEPULTURA was formed in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.

"Quadra" is the follow-up to "Machine Messiah", which was SEPULTURA's fourteenth studio album and the eighth since Green joined the ranks.

