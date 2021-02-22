SEPULTURA Partners With Streetwear Brand THE HUNDREDS

Brazilian/American metallers SEPULTURA are teaming up with Los Angeles streetwear brand The Hundreds. The Hundreds X Sepultura line will be launched on Wednesday, February 24 at 9 p.m. PST.

Formed in 1984 in Brazil, SEPULTURA has gone on to sell over 20 million records and solidify its legacy as one of the greatest metal bands of the 1980s, 1990s, and beyond. Today, SEPULTURA is still going strong, 15 albums deep into one of the hardest-hitting discographies in history.

The Hundreds X Sepultura spans the band's entire career, paying tribute to both classic songs and new ones. The collection features a series of graphics across t-shirts, long-sleeves, pullover hoodies, hats and accessories, as well as a The Hundreds flip of the band's iconic spiked spine font.

Get your hands on the entire The Hundreds X Sepultura collection on Thursday, February 25 on The Hundreds app and online shop, as well as The Hundreds Los Angeles on Fairfax.

Recently, the band sat down with The Hundreds to discuss their music as well as the importance of merch. Check out the interview at this location.

Last year, SEPULTURA launched "SepulQuarta", a weekly event where the band gave insight into its colorful history, took part in question-and-answer sessions with fans and performed music while in quarantine. Some of the musical collaborations, including those with members of MEGADETH, TESTAMENT, ANTHRAX, SYSTEM OF A DOWN, TRIVIUM and SACRED REICH, will be released as a full-length album later this year.

SEPULTURA's latest LP, "Quadra", was released in February 2020 via Nuclear Blast Records. It is a concept effort created at Sweden's Fascination Street Studios with renowned producer Jens Bogren.

SEPULTURA comprises vocalist Derrick Green, guitarist Andreas Kisser, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr., and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

SEPULTURA was formed in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.

"Quadra" is the follow-up to "Machine Messiah", which was SEPULTURA's fourteenth studio album and the eighth since Green joined the ranks.



We are honored to work with the legendary thrash metal pioneers that helped shape the genre in the early '90s. The Hundreds X @Sepultura releases this Thursday. February 25th. Posted by THE HUNDREDS on Sunday, February 21, 2021