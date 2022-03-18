SEPULTURA Joined By DANKO JONES For 'Sepulnation' Performance In Toronto (Video)

Canadian rocker Danko Jones joined Brazilian/American metallers SEPULTURA on stage this past Wednesday (March 16) at The Opera House in Toronto, Ontario, Canada to perform the song "Sepulnation". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

Danko previously collaborated with SEPULTURA on a recording of "Sepulnation" during the weekly "SepulQuarta" video podcast in which the band invited other famous musicians from all over the world to not only discuss important topics but also perform a track from SEPULTURA's massive catalog together with the group. The resulting full-length compilation, also titled "SepulQuarta", was released in August 2021, with the album containing 15 classics featuring internationally renowned guests and friends.

Danko commented on his guest appearance with SEPULTURA: "In 2020, I participated in their 'SepulQuarta' series which birthed their 'SepulQuarta' album. Singing 'Sepulnation' meant a lot because I've been a fan since [1989's 'Beneath The Remains'] and consider myself part of the Sepulnation."

Shortly before the LP's release, SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser said: "'SepulQuarta' was born at the very beginning of the pandemic when everything was halted. We had a new album out, but we couldn't tour for it. Therefore, we created this recurring event where we could talk with our fans around the world, play our music and exchange ideas. It was a blast! 'SepulQuarta' kept us alive and strong throughout one of the most difficult times in human history."

Obviously, the members of SEPULTURA were not the only musicians feeling this way, so they started to connect with friends and colleagues worldwide and asked them to not only be part of their weekly podcast, but also join them in playing one of SEPULTURA's classics tracks. From the safety of their homes, international stars like Devin Townsend, Scott Ian (ANTHRAX), Matt Heafy (TRIVIUM), and many more recorded a SEPULTURA track together with the band, which were then mixed and mastered by Conrado Ruther for release.

SEPULTURA's current lineup comprises Kisser, vocalist Derrick Green, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

SEPULTURA's latest studio album, "Quadra", was released in February 2020 via Nuclear Blast. The LP was created at Sweden's Fascination Street Studios with renowned producer Jens Bogren.



