SEPULTURA Drops New Single 'Apes Of God' Feat. DEATH ANGEL's ROB CAVESTANY

While the pandemic paralyzed the entire world and prevented bands from touring, Latin America's biggest metal export SEPULTURA refused to sit back and feel like animals trapped in a cage. Therefore, in early 2020, the legendary Brazilians seized the moment to start their own weekly "SepulQuarta" video podcast, in which they invited other famous musicians from all over the world to not only discuss important topics but also perform a track from SEPULTURA's massive catalog together with the band.

The resulting full-length compilation will now be released on August 13, with the album containing 15 classics featuring internationally renowned guests and friends.

Today, SEPULTURA unveils a new version of its 18-year-old sensational track "Apes Of God" that they recorded together with DEATH ANGEL guitarist and Grammy nominee Rob Cavestany.

SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser comments: "'SepulQuarta' was born at the very beginning of the pandemic when everything was halted. We had a new album out, but we couldn't tour for it. Therefore, we created this recurring event where we could talk with our fans around the world, play our music and exchange ideas. It was a blast! 'SepulQuarta' kept us alive and strong throughout one of the most difficult times in human history."

Obviously, the Brazilian/American pioneers were not the only musicians feeling this way, so they started to connect with friends and colleagues worldwide and asked them to not only be part of their weekly podcast, but also join them in playing one of SEPULTURA's classics tracks. From the safety of their homes, international stars like Devin Townsend, Scott Ian (ANTHRAX), Danko Jones, Matt Heafy (TRIVIUM), and many more recorded a SEPULTURA track together with the band, which have been mixed and mastered by Conrado Ruther for release on jewelcase CD, recycled 2LP vinyl in black and marbled (Nuclear Blast + bandshop exclusive) and all streaming platforms.

The full track listing is as follows:

01. Territory (feat. David Ellefson)

02. Cut-Throat (feat. Scott Ian)

03. Sepulnation (feat. Danko Jones)

04. Inner Self (feat. Phil Rind)

05. Hatred Aside (feat. Angélica Burns, Mayara Puertas & Fernanda Lira)

06. Mask (feat. Devin Townsend)

07. Fear, Pain, Chaos, Suffering (feat. Emmily Barreto)

08. Vandals Nest (feat. Alex Skolnick)

09. Slave New World (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

10. Ratamahatta (feat. Joao Barone & Charles Gavin)

11. Apes Of God (feat. Rob Cavestany)

12. Phantom Self (feat. Mark Holcomb)

13. Slaves Of Pain (feat. Frédéric Leclercq & Marcello Pompeu)

14. Kaiowas (feat. Rafael Bittencourt)

15. Orgasmatron (feat. Phil Campbell)

