SEPULTURA Bassist: 'As Long As We Are Healthy And Strong, I Believe We Will Continue'

February 11, 2020 0 Comments

SEPULTURA Bassist: 'As Long As We Are Healthy And Strong, I Believe We Will Continue'

In a recent interview with Metal Imperium, SEPULTURA bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. was asked if he and his bandmates have ever thought about retiring after a career that has already lasted more than three and a half decades. He responded: "Not yet. I know this time will come, but there is still this motivation, this desire to be on the road.

"I know that we have been in the band for 36 years; it's a long career," he continued. "I know that time will come, but I hope it will take a few years yet. We still have health and energy to be on stage, which is what we love to do the most. For me, it's the best and most important part. Of course, a record marks a story, a period of our life, but the good thing, in my opinion, is to be on the road, to be traveling these countries, to present each album, to meet new people, different cultures. This is still very strong and present in our career."

Paulo added: "I hope we will be on the road for a few more years. I don't know how many, but you never know what might happen tomorrow. As long as we are healthy and strong, I believe we will continue on the road."

SEPULTURA's latest album, "Quadra", was released on February 7 via Nuclear Blast Records. The disc is a concept effort created at Sweden's Fascination Street Studios with renowned producer Jens Bogren. It will be followed by a world tour starting in March.

SEPULTURA comprises Paulo, singer Derrick Green, guitarist Andreas Kisser and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

The band was formed in Belo Horizonte, Brazil by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with SEPULTURA.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).