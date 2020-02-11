SEPULTURA Bassist: 'As Long As We Are Healthy And Strong, I Believe We Will Continue'

In a recent interview with Metal Imperium, SEPULTURA bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. was asked if he and his bandmates have ever thought about retiring after a career that has already lasted more than three and a half decades. He responded: "Not yet. I know this time will come, but there is still this motivation, this desire to be on the road.

"I know that we have been in the band for 36 years; it's a long career," he continued. "I know that time will come, but I hope it will take a few years yet. We still have health and energy to be on stage, which is what we love to do the most. For me, it's the best and most important part. Of course, a record marks a story, a period of our life, but the good thing, in my opinion, is to be on the road, to be traveling these countries, to present each album, to meet new people, different cultures. This is still very strong and present in our career."

Paulo added: "I hope we will be on the road for a few more years. I don't know how many, but you never know what might happen tomorrow. As long as we are healthy and strong, I believe we will continue on the road."

SEPULTURA's latest album, "Quadra", was released on February 7 via Nuclear Blast Records. The disc is a concept effort created at Sweden's Fascination Street Studios with renowned producer Jens Bogren. It will be followed by a world tour starting in March.

SEPULTURA comprises Paulo, singer Derrick Green, guitarist Andreas Kisser and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

The band was formed in Belo Horizonte, Brazil by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with SEPULTURA.