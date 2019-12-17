SEPULTURA Announces North American Tour With SACRED REICH, CROWBAR; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale Available

Brazilian/American metallers SEPULTURA have announced a North American tour in support of their upcoming album, "Quadra". The 29-date tour kicks off at the San Diego House Of Blues on March 18 and will make stops in Denver, Brooklyn and Atlanta before ending on April 22 in Ventura, California. Joining the band as special guests are SACRED REICH, CROWBAR and ART OF SHOCK.

SEPULTURA vocalist Derrick Green states: "We're extremely excited about kicking off the first part of our tour in support of our new album, 'Quadra', in North America. This is going to be a show that you do not want to miss! We look forward to seeing everyone there!"

Guitarist Andreas Kisser adds: "I couldn’t be happier with this announcement! Touring with our brothers from SACRED REICH again is unbelievable. We are going to repeat a successful package that we shared so much in the '90s plus the heavy energies from our legendary friends from CROWBAR!. Wow!!! Expect jams and good vibes! See you all soon on the 'Quadra' North American tour 2020!"

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, December 19 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, December 19 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BLABBER" to access tickets before the general public.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

Confirmed dates:

Mar. 18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Mar. 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Mayan Theater

Mar. 20 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

Mar. 21 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

Mar. 23 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

Mar. 24 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

Mar. 26 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

Mar. 27 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II

Mar. 28 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Mar. 29 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

Mar. 30 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

Apr. 01 - Montreal, QC - Astral

Apr. 02 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Apr. 03 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

Apr. 04 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

Apr. 06 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Apr. 07 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts

Apr. 08 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

Apr. 09 - Charlotte, NC - Underground @ The Fillmore

Apr. 10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

Apr. 11 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

Apr. 12 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

Apr. 14 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

Apr. 16 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

Apr. 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Apr. 18 - Dallas, TX Gas - Monkey Live

Apr. 19 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Apr. 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

Apr. 22 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theatre

"Quadra" is a treasure chest of hidden meanings, the beginning of a new era and a space with its own rules, its own definitions and its own reality. The LP will be released on February 7, 2020 via Nuclear Blast.

After relentless touring for its previous opus, 2017's "Machine Messiah", SEPULTURA returned to Sweden's Fascination Street Studios to once again work with producer Jens Bogren. "Quadra" saw the bandmembers pushing their own mental and physical boundaries and has been one of the group's hardest albums to complete.

Green explains: "The experience was like no other time in the studio. I felt the preparation was key in making the recording process go as smooth as possible. We were relentless each day giving everything that we had until complete exhaustion of the mind, body, and soul. This album is a direct result of the sign of times. The music is an evolution needed to push ourselves to go further than we ever have."

The cover for "Quadra" was created by Christiano Menezes for Darkside Books. Revolving around the meaning of the number 4, the concept goes much deeper, as Kisser explains. "Quadra, among other meanings, is the Portuguese word for 'sport court' that by definition is a limited area of land, with regulatory demarcations, where according to a set of rules the game takes place," he says.

"We all come from different Quadras. The countries, all nations with their borders and traditions; culture, religions, laws, education and a set of rules where life takes place. Our personalities, what we believe, how we live, how we build societies and relationships, all depends on these set of rules that we grew up with. Concepts of creation, gods, death and ethics.

"Money, we are enslaved by this concept," he continues. "Who's poor and who's rich, that's how we measure people and material goods. Regardless of your Quadra, you need money to survive, the prime rule to play this game called life. Hence the coin.

"The coin is forged with the senator skull, who represents the set of rules and laws we live by; the world map on his head delimiting the borders of all nations, imaginary lines separating people by concepts of race and the sacred."

SEPULTURA revealed the name and cover artwork of the record during its appearance in October at the Rock In Rio festival. SEPULTURA also performed the album's opening track, "Isolation", for the first time.

"Machine Messiah" was SEPULTURA's fourteenth studio album and the eighth since Green joined the ranks. Lyrically, the disc tackled the metaphorical robotization of society and the need to follow and worship someone.

SEPULTURA was formed in 1984 in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.