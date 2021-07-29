SEPULTURA Announces 'North American Quadra' 2022 Tour With SACRED REICH And CROWBAR

Brazilian/American metallers SEPULTURA have announced the "North American Quadra" 2022 tour. The 30-day trek will kick off on March 4 in Sacramento and will make stops in Toronto, Cleveland, and New York before concluding on April 8 in Berkeley, California. The band will be joined by SACRED REICH and CROWBAR with openers ART OF SHOCK.

SEPULTURA singer Derrick Green comments: "We are extremely excited to reconnect with everyone in North America for this upcoming tour. We look forward to seeing all the people who have been anxious to see shows for the past two years. We will celebrate this re-connection of life and music together. See you soon!!"

Guitarist Andreas Kisser states: "We can't wait to go back on stage. We are very happy to announce our North American tour for 2022. We will see you all on the road, jamming old stuff new stuff and having the greatest time of our lives. See you all soon stay safe!"

General admission tickets and VIP packages are now available for purchase at this location.

Confirmed dates for SEPULTURA's "North American Quadra" 2022 tour with SACRED REICH, CROWBAR and ART OF SHOCK are:

Mar. 04 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

Mar. 05 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT*

Mar. 06 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO*

Mar. 08 - Wildwood - Iowa City, IA

Mar. 09 - Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN

Mar. 10 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

Mar. 11 - Harpo's - Detroit, MI

Mar. 12 - The Forge - Joliet, IL*

Mar. 13 - Thunderbird Music Hall - Pittsburgh, PA*

Mar. 15 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

Mar. 16 - Opera House - Toronto, ON CANADA

Mar. 17 - Corona Theater - Montreal, QC CANADA

Mar. 18 - Big Night Live - Boston, MA

Mar. 19 - Theatre Of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

Mar. 20 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

Mar. 21 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

Mar. 23 - Blind Tiger - Greensboro, NC*

Mar. 24 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

Mar. 25 - Culture Room - Ft Lauderdale, FL

Mar. 26 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL*

Mar. 28 - Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA*

Mar. 29 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX*

Mar. 31 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

Apr. 01 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

Apr. 02 - GMBG - Dallas, TX*

Apr. 03 - Rockhouse - El Paso, TX

Apr. 05 - The Nile Theater - Phoenix, AZ*

Apr. 06 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA

Apr. 08 - Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA

Apr. 09 - The UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

* New shows and not rescheduled

Formed in 1984 in Brazil, SEPULTURA has gone on to sell over 20 million records and solidify its legacy as one of the greatest metal bands of the 1980s, 1990s, and beyond. Today, SEPULTURA is still going strong, 15 albums deep into one of the hardest-hitting discographies in history.

While the pandemic paralyzed the entire world and prevented bands from touring, Latin America's biggest metal export SEPULTURA refused to sit back and feel like animals trapped in a cage. Therefore, in early 2020, the band seized the moment to start its own weekly "SepulQuarta" video podcast in which they invited other famous musicians from all over the world to not only discuss important topics but also perform a track from SEPULTURA's massive catalog together with the group. The resulting full-length compilation will now be released on August 13, with the album containing 15 classics featuring internationally renowned guests and friends.

SEPULTURA comprises Green, Kisser, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr., and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

SEPULTURA was formed in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.