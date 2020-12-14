SEPULTURA Announces Fall 2021 European Tour With SACRED REICH And CROWBAR

Brazilian/American metallers SEPULTURA will embark on a European tour in late 2021. Support on the trek will come from SACRED REICH and CROWBAR.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, December 16 and can be purchased here.

SEPULTURA frontman Derrick Green comments: "It’s been a challenging year for all of us around the world, and we are extremely excited to get back on the road again. We look forward to rocking out with you all again very soon!"

SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser adds: "We cannot wait to return to the stage to jam our new album, 'Quadra', and some old tunes of our career. Europe is the territory I enjoy the most to play, and we all miss you so much. See you all soon SepulNation, keep safe and well!"

SACRED REICH's Phil Rind states: "We are very excited to confirm these dates with our friends SEPULTURA and CROWBAR. Don't miss this tour. It's going to be a blast! We can't wait to see you."

Tour dates:

Nov. 04 - DK - Copenhagen – Amager Bio

Nov. 05 - DE - Berlin – Festsaal

Nov. 06 - DE - Leipzig – Hellraiser

Nov. 07 - DE - Hamburg – Markthalle

Nov. 09 - PL - Wroclaw - A2

Nov. 10 - AT - Vienna – Arena

Nov. 12 - CZ - Zlin - Hala Datart

Nov. 13 - DE - Munich – Backstage

Nov. 14 - CH - Lausanne – Les Docks

Nov. 16 - ES - Barcelona – Razzmatazz

Nov. 17 - ES - Madrid – La Riviera

Nov. 18 - PT - Porto – Hard Club

Nov. 19 - ES - Pamplona – Totem

Nov. 20 - FR - Toulouse – Le Bikini

Nov. 21 - FR - Paris – La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

Nov. 24 - IR - Dublin – Academy

Nov. 28 - BE - Antwerp – Trix

Nov. 30 - LU - Esch/Alzette – Rockhal

Dec. 01 - DE - Wiesbaden – Schlachthof

Dec. 02 - DE - Stuttgart – LKA Longhorn

Dec. 03 - CH - Pratteln – Z-7

Dec. 04 - DE - Cologne – Essigfabrik

Dec. 05 - NL - Haarlem – Patronaat

SEPULTURA's latest LP, "Quadra", was released in February via Nuclear Blast Records. It is a concept effort created at Sweden's Fascination Street Studios with renowned producer Jens Bogren.

SEPULTURA comprises Kisser, Green, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr., and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

SEPULTURA was formed in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.

"Quadra" is the follow-up to "Machine Messiah", which was SEPULTURA's fourteenth studio album and the eighth since Green joined the ranks.

SACRED REICH's latest album, "Awakening", was released in August 2019 via Metal Blade Records. SACRED REICH's first LP in 23 years was produced by Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, POWER TRIP and CODE ORANGE, among others. The album marks SACRED REICH's first release since the return of drummer Dave McClain.

"Awakening" was described in a press release as "a timeless collection comprised of blistering thrash, crushing grooves, killer solos and socially conscious lyrics that demonstrate a true understanding of everything that matters most in the world today."

Last year, SACRED REICH guitarist and founding member Jason Rainey exited the band for "health reasons" and was replaced by Joey Radziwill. Rainey died in March of an apparent heart attack.

CROWBAR recently completed work on its new album for a tentative 2021 release via eOne. Guitarist/vocalist Kirk Windstein described the effort as "a killer record — I love it. It's got a lot of [guitar] harmonies and it's got a lot more doomy riffs. We only had one proper fast song — one of our more upbeat, hardcore-type, MOTÖRHEAD speed, I call it, type tunes; we've only got one like that. Out of all 10 tracks, besides that one tune, there's only maybe two other fast, what I would consider fast, songs on the whole record. So it's kind of a throwback but a modern, more mature touch on it."

He continued: "We're all super, super happy with the way it came out. The production's amazing, again from Duane Simoneaux. The guitar tone's amazing. The songs themselves are great; I'm really happy. It's really one of the only CROWBAR records that I'm really happy with everything — every riff, I'm happy with the tones, with the production, with the lyrics, with the way I sang; the whole nine yards. So I'm really just loving it, to be honest — I really am."

Earlier this year, Windstein told Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show that he got "a lot of help" from guitarist Matt Brunson and bassist Shane Wesley during the songwriting process for CROWBAR's new album.

CROWBAR's latest LP, "The Serpent Only Lies", was released in 2016 via eOne.

Windstein issued his debut solo album, "Dream In Motion", in January.