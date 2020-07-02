SEPULTURA Announces 2021 North American Tour With SACRED REICH, CROWBAR And ART OF SHOCK

Brazilian/American metallers SEPULTURA have announced the rescheduled dates for their North American tour. The trek, which was originally slated to kick off on March 18 in San Diego, California and conclude on April 22 in Ventura, California, was postponed in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

SEPULTURA's 2021 tour, which will still feature support from SACRED REICH, CROWBAR and ART OF SHOCK, will consist of the following shows:

Mar. 06 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
Mar. 07 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Mar. 08 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
Mar. 10 - Milwaukee, WI @ Rave II
Mar. 11 - Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood
Mar. 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
Mar. 13 - Detroit, MI @ Harpo's
Mar. 14 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
Mar. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
Mar. 17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
Mar. 18 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House
Mar. 19 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater
Mar. 20 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
Mar. 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
Mar. 22 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
Mar. 23 - Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues
Mar. 25 - Charlotte, NC @ Underground @ The Fillmore
Mar. 26 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
Mar. 27 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
Mar. 28 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz
Mar. 30 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
Mar. 31 - Austin, TX @ Parish
Apr. 01 - Dallas, TX @ GMBG
Apr. 02 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
Apr. 03 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
Apr. 05 - El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse
Apr. 06 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
Apr. 07 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
Apr. 08 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre
Apr. 09 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
Apr. 10 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

SEPULTURA's latest album, "Quadra", was released on February 7 via Nuclear Blast Records. It is a concept effort created at Sweden's Fascination Street Studios with renowned producer Jens Bogren.

SEPULTURA comprises vocalist Derrick Green, guitarist Andreas Kisser, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr., and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

SEPULTURA was formed in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.

"Quadra" is the follow-up to 2017's "Machine Messiah", which was SEPULTURA's fourteenth studio album and the eighth since Green joined the ranks.

