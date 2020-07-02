SEPULTURA Announces 2021 North American Tour With SACRED REICH, CROWBAR And ART OF SHOCK

Brazilian/American metallers SEPULTURA have announced the rescheduled dates for their North American tour. The trek, which was originally slated to kick off on March 18 in San Diego, California and conclude on April 22 in Ventura, California, was postponed in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

SEPULTURA's 2021 tour, which will still feature support from SACRED REICH, CROWBAR and ART OF SHOCK, will consist of the following shows:

Mar. 06 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

Mar. 07 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Mar. 08 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

Mar. 10 - Milwaukee, WI @ Rave II

Mar. 11 - Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood

Mar. 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

Mar. 13 - Detroit, MI @ Harpo's

Mar. 14 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Mar. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

Mar. 17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

Mar. 18 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House

Mar. 19 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater

Mar. 20 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Mar. 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

Mar. 22 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

Mar. 23 - Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues

Mar. 25 - Charlotte, NC @ Underground @ The Fillmore

Mar. 26 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

Mar. 27 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

Mar. 28 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz

Mar. 30 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

Mar. 31 - Austin, TX @ Parish

Apr. 01 - Dallas, TX @ GMBG

Apr. 02 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

Apr. 03 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Apr. 05 - El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse

Apr. 06 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

Apr. 07 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Apr. 08 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre

Apr. 09 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

Apr. 10 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

SEPULTURA's latest album, "Quadra", was released on February 7 via Nuclear Blast Records. It is a concept effort created at Sweden's Fascination Street Studios with renowned producer Jens Bogren.

SEPULTURA comprises vocalist Derrick Green, guitarist Andreas Kisser, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr., and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

SEPULTURA was formed in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.

"Quadra" is the follow-up to 2017's "Machine Messiah", which was SEPULTURA's fourteenth studio album and the eighth since Green joined the ranks.