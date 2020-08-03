SEETHER's SHAUN MORGAN Tops Hard Rock Songwriters Chart

August 3, 2020 0 Comments

Music trade publication Billboard has recognized SEETHER's founding member, frontman and lyricist Shaun Morgan on its latest hard rock charts, published August 1.

Morgan claims the No. 1 spot on the Hard Rock Songwriters chart as well as the No. 2 spot on the Hard Rock Producers chart as two new singles he penned and produced climb up the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. "Dangerous" (released June 24) rises to the No. 10 placement (boosted by 1.9 million airplay audience impressions) while "Bruised And Bloodied" (released July 17) debuts in the No. 15 spot. It's the first time Morgan tops the Hard Rock Songwriters chart.

Over a two-decade career, SEETHER has in total enjoyed six No. 1s — and 22 Top 10s — on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs chart as well as three leaders on the Hard Rock Albums chart.

Both "Dangerous" and "Bruised And Bloodied" are taken from SEETHER's new album, "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum" ("If You Want Peace, Prepare For War") — the band's first new LP in three years — which will be released on August 28 via Fantasy Records.

Ina 2013 interview with Songfacts, Morgan stated about the songwriting process: "On the road, a lot of the time it's just riffs or quick ideas, but when I go home and I go to the studio at my house, then I can focus and see things through. There's never really a formula, there's never a standard approach, like I have to do any rituals or anything. If you feel like you want to get something off your chest or you have an inspiration, that's when it happens. Other than that, there's not a formula or a way I go about it that is always the same. Sometimes you wake up at 3:00 in the morning with a whole song in your head, or other times you'll be in the shower and you have to jump out and run upstairs and record a riff, because you don't want to forget it. It's not like I go, 'It's 9:00, I've got to start writing music.' I feel that just makes it sound forced and it becomes like a job."

