SEETHER's SHAUN MORGAN Marries Longtime Girlfriend

SEETHER frontman Shaun Morgan (real name: Shaun Welgemoed) married his longtime girlfriend Jordan Kirby over the weekend.

On Monday (May 3), Kirby took to her social media to share photos of the ceremony, which apparently took place near the family's hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, and she included the following message: "Thank you to everyone that made this day so special to us! Presenting The Welgemoeds!"

Morgan and Kirby share a daughter, Lily.

Between 2003 and 2005, Morgan dated EVANESCENCE singer Amy Lee. The relationship was the inspiration for "Call Me When You're Sober", the lead single from EVANESCENCE's second album. Morgan was battling alcoholism at the time, and he checked into rehab shortly after the pair broke up.

Formed in Pretoria, South Africa in 1999, SEETHER's latest album, "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum" ("If You Want Peace, Prepare For War"), debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Hard Rock chart upon its release last year.

SEETHER's impressive sales and chart history includes three platinum and two gold albums, 16 No. 1 singles (including 2017's "Let You Down", 2014's "Words As Weapons" and 2011's "Tonight"); 20 Top 5 multi-format hits, with U.S. singles sales topping 17 million and over 1.5 billion streams worldwide across all platforms. They are also creators of the Rise Above Fest, founded in 2012 to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental illness. Since conception, the Rise Above Fest has turned into a broader movement, expanding its presence at additional music festivals around the globe. All SEETHER shows donate $1 of ticket sales to benefit the SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices Of Education) organization.

