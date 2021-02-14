SEETHER's SHAUN MORGAN: 'I Allowed Myself To Completely Give Up On A Lot Of Things Last Year'

SEETHER frontman Shaun Morgan was recently interviewed by Andy Hall of the Des Moines, Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3. You can now listen to the chat below.

Speaking about how he has been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, Shaun said: "I allowed myself to completely give up on a lot of things last year and kind of spent most of it nursing myself — I [got through] it with vodka, to be honest. But I realized that 10 months of a year being like that and constantly feeling terrible and not really doing anything about it and not trying to find ways to find some kind of happiness or drive or passion, so I just said, 'Enough is enough.' And it took me about a week or two of this year to really come around and get to it. I had to sort of bottom out and figure things out, and it's been since about the second week of January now that I've made a bunch of changes, and I'm hopefully headed in the right direction. It's both optimism and also — maybe not so much in equal parts — but it's also that 'I'm over it' sense of… I cannot do that anymore. I just won't allow myself to feel that way anymore."

Asked if there are tentative plans for SEETHER to return to playing live shows once the pandemic has subsided, Shaun said: "We actually are looking at — I think it's as early as May, maybe; we're looking at doing some things. Possibly even March, depending on what I've heard. But we're also tentatively rescheduling things that we had planned for the late summer into the fall of last year — we just moved that into this year, and hopefully that'll pan out. It's gonna look a little different, I think. We're talking about doing shows where's those kinds of pods, where you can have, I think, five people within a pod. So it's not gonna be kind of like the swell of bodies that it used to be in the past.

"Look, stuff that I wouldn't do last year and things that I felt were kind of silly and didn't really make much sense to me, this year, dude, I'll take them," he continued. "Because it's something that's missing from my life, and it's a very important or huge part of my life. In fact, what the lockdown taught me was that it's my entire life. I think also out of necessity now, I can accept some things that I wouldn't have accepted in the past 'cause I thought maybe they were a little bit premature.

"Look, I'd rather err on the side of caution here and not get anybody annoyed or give anybody a reason to say that we are the reason why somebody died or somebody got ill. It's a tight rope, and there are definitely rumors, there are definitely things that may happen way sooner than we thought, but I have nothing concrete. But as soon as we do, we'll let the world know."

Last week, SEETHER shared a special fan version video of its hit single "Dangerous" that features an array of at-home performances submitted by a collection of its most ardent and talented admirers. The video premiered on SEETHER's official YouTube channel along with the band's heartfelt message of appreciation for their fans' unwavering support of their latest album, "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum" (If You Want Peace, Prepare For War). Released last summer, the album debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Hard Rock chart while "Dangerous" hit No. 1 at rock radio for three consecutive weeks last fall.

Last month, SEETHER shared the official music video for the LP's second single, "Bruised And Bloodied". Previously the band released videos for fan-favorite album tracks "Beg" and "Wasteland" while also highlighting songs from its multi-platinum-selling catalog with a series of virtual acoustic performance videos.

Photo credit: Laura E. Partain

