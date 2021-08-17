SEETHER Releases Music Video For 'Wasteland'

SEETHER has released the official music video for "Wasteland", a song from the band's eighth album, the acclaimed "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum" ("If You Want Peace, Prepare For War"). "Wasteland" also appears on the "Wasteland - The Purgatory" EP, which was issued digitally and on CD July 30 and will be made available on vinyl October 22 via Fantasy Records. The five-track set, which was written and produced by Shaun Morgan, engineered by the band's newest member Corey Lowery, and mixed by Matt Hyde, also includes three never-before-heard songs, and an alternate/stripped down version of "Wasteland".

"Wasteland - The Purgatory" EP special vinyl edition will be released on 45rpm 12-inch vinyl on October 22. The band's online store will have a 500-unit super limited-edition custom Smoke and Translucent Red split color vinyl and a limited-edition Custom Clear with Smoky White Swirls color vinyl, while record stores will carry Custom Mixed Translucent Red with Smoky Black Swirls color vinyl.

SEETHER frontman Shaun Morgan comments on this new release: "We are really excited to release 'The Purgatory' EP as a companion to our latest single, 'Wasteland'. I'm especially proud of how the alternate version of the track turned out and really happy that people will finally hear it!"

"Wasteland - The Purgatory" EP demonstrates SEETHER's dynamism and creative versatility. Seething with dark muscularity, the urgent "What Would You Do?" is a beautiful and cathartic baptism-by-fire that never lets up. With PIXIES undertones and BEATLES accents, "Will It Ever End?" is a startling, pandemic appropriate head trip that, like the voice in your head, goes to places unforeseen and unforgiven. "Feast Or Famine" sounds like the unholy progeny of AC/DC and Ozzy Osbourne-era BLACK SABBATH. The EP is bookended by two versions of "Wasteland", the original album version and a stripped-down alternate version that features touches of piano and cello, but still retains the original's tormented drive. This latest release finds SEETHER, one of hard rock's most enduring and prolific bands, at the very top of their very productive game.

"Wasteland - The Purgatory" EP track listing:

01. Wasteland (original album version)

02. What Would You Do?

03. Will It Ever End?

04. Feast Or Famine

05. Wasteland (alternate version)

Last month, SEETHER joined 3 DOORS DOWN on the latter band's "The Better Life" 20th-anniversary tour as special guests on select dates throughout the summer.

Photo credit: Laura E. Partain

