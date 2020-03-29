See WARRANT's ERIK TURNER And Son Perform Acoustic Version Of 'I Saw Red'

March 29, 2020 0 Comments

See WARRANT's ERIK TURNER And Son Perform Acoustic Version Of 'I Saw Red'

WARRANT guitarist Erik Turner and his son Noah have used the coronavirus downtime to work up an acoustic version of the band's classic song "I Saw Red". Video of their rendition can be seen below.

WARRANT shared the clip on social media earlier today (Sunday, March 29), writing in an accompanying caption: "Since we are all at home and the WARRANT boys can't be together right now, Erik Turner thought it would be fun to play a song for everyone with his son Noah. So they whipped up their own version of WARRANT's song 'I Saw Red'. We hope you enjoy it.

"The Down Boys can't wait to get out on the road again and rock all your pretty faces off. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay home".

The original version of "I Saw Red" appeared on the band's second album, "Cherry Pie", which came out in 1990. The LP is WARRANT's best-known and highest-selling release, having peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album featured the additional hits "Cherry Pie", "Uncle Tom's Cabin" and "Blind Faith".

Vocalist Robert Mason replaced original frontman Jani Lane in 2008 and has brought a degree of stability to the band after Lane's unceremonious departure and subsequent 2011 death.

WARRANT's latest album, "Louder Harder Faster", was released in 2017 via Frontiers Music Srl. The disc was recorded with producer Jeff Pilson — a veteran bassist who has played with DIO, FOREIGNER and DOKKEN, among others — and was mixed by Pat Regan, except for the song "I Think I'll Just Stay Here And Drink", which was mixed by Chris "The Wizard" Collier (FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, PRONG, LAST IN LINE).

WARRANT continues to tour regularly in support of "Louder Harder Faster" and is rounded out by original members Joey Allen (guitar) and Steven Sweet (drums).

Since we are all at home and the Warrant boys can’t be together right now, Erik Turner thought it would be fun to play a song for everyone with his son Noah. So they whipped up their own version of Warrant’s song “I Saw Red”. We hope you enjoy it.
The Down Boys can’t wait to get out on the road again and rock all your pretty faces off ?? Stay safe, stay healthy, stay home ?

Posted by WARRANT on Sunday, March 29, 2020

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).