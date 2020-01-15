See Trailer For New OZZY OSBOURNE Documentary 'The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne'

The new documentary "Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne" will premiere at this spring's South By Southwest festival. The film, which A&E produced as part of its "Biography" series, will celebrate the life of rock icon and godfather of heavy metal Ozzy Osbourne and features interviews with Sharon Osbourne, Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Jonathan Davis and Post Malone. According to Rolling Stone, Ozzy, Sharon and Jack Osbourne executive produced the picture, which former "Osbournes" producer R. Greg Johnston directed.

"I use the talent of making people feel somewhat entertained when I was goofing around — to take it onstage with my music, I suppose, is the same kind of a thing," Ozzy says in the documentary trailer, which can be seen below.

"I don't know what music would be like if it weren't for the influence of Ozzy," says producer Rick Rubin, who helmed BLACK SABBATH's 2013 album "13". "Ozzy changed everything."

"He left one of the biggest rock bands in the world and became bigger — a credible artist on his own, finding great new talent. And then [he] made it huge on TV," Sharon says. "Nobody had done that."

Last week, Sharon revealed during her daytime TV talk show "The Talk" that she wanted to produce a biopic on Ozzy.

Sharon previously told Variety that a script was being written for a film that will focus on her relationship with Ozzy and not be the typical rock and roll movie of excess. She said at the time: "It's definitely going to be a tearjerker. It's not going to be a sex-and-drugs movie at all. Ozzy is so much more than that. I would hate to be a cliché."

A few months later, Sharon told Celebrity Access that project was very close to becoming a reality. "We've got a deal and we are working with a writer right now, Ozzy and I," she said.

Asked how she managed to keep Ozzy in the public eye for so many years, Sharon replied: "Listen, Ozzy has been playing for 51 years now, and he's been always touring. It is what Ozzy does. There is only one Ozzy. There's only one person who looks like him and sounds like him. That voice is instantly identifiable. And that's it. He's unique. And he's one of the few guys who has ever left a successful band and has gone on to do just as successfully on his own. Even Mick Jagger couldn't do it."

Ozzy's new solo album, "Ordinary Man", will arrive on February 21 via Epic Records.

