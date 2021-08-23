See Photos Of PHIL LYNOTT Monument In His British Hometown

A monument honoring THIN LIZZY frontman Phil Lynott was unveiled in his hometown last Friday (August 20).

The six-feet-tall sculpture was designed by Luke Perry, a local sculptor, and was placed in West Bromwich, a large market town in the borough of Sandwell, West Midlands, England. Lynott was born and spent some time in West Bromwich before moving to Dublin.

The monument features a large metal plinth engraved with the words: "Phil Lynott. Son of West Bromwich. Born in this town. 20th August 1949."

The unveiling took place on what would have been Lynott's 72nd birthday. The event was livestreamed to fans around the world.

Sean Meaney, who has led the fundraising campaign behind the monument, told The Irish Post prior to the unveiling: "All planning permissions and license agreements are now in place to allow us to go ahead and finally unveil the monument to Phil Lynott after nearly two years delay because of the pandemic. But now it's all systems go."

Since his untimely death in 1986, Lynott has left a musical legacy that continues to influence and inspire musicians around the globe. Even the legendary Bob Dylan has been quoted singing LIZZY's praises. Over the years, Lynott's songs have been covered by an array of such diverse performers as HENRY ROLLINS, THE CORRS, SMASHING PUMPKINS, RANDY BACHMAN, HUEY LEWIS, METALLICA and THE CURE.



