See New Trailer For SERJ TANKIAN Documentary 'Truth To Power'

A new documentary about SYSTEM OF A DOWN frontman Serj Tankian, "Truth To Power", will be released on February 19 via Oscilloscope Laboratories. With unique and exclusive access to the man behind the music, award-winning director/writer/producer Garin Hovannisian ("I Am Not Alone") captures both intimate and historic public moments, including Serj's role in inspiring the massive peaceful protests of 2018's Velvet Revolution in his native Armenia which successfully ousted an oligarchic regime.

A new trailer for "Truth To Power" can be seen below.

"Truth To Power" also includes appearances by SYSTEM OF A DOWN bandmembers John Dolmayan and Shavo Odadjian, the band's manager David "Beno" Benveniste, filmmaker/journalist Carla Garapedian, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Tom Morello, and famed record producer Rick Rubin. The feature documentary is executive-produced by Academy Award nominee Joe Berlinger ("Paradise Lost" trilogy, "Metallica: Some Kind Of Monster"); and Live Nation Productions' Ryan Kroft (Emmy winner for "The T Word"), Michael Rapino ("A Star Is Born", Emmy nominee for "Believer"), Damian Vaca and Vaughn Schoonmaker.

Millions fill stadiums across the world for the sound of Tankian, the Grammy-winning lead singer of SYSTEM OF A DOWN. With exclusive interviews, adventures, and original footage personally filmed by Serj, "Truth To Power" allows audiences backstage access to an international rock star whose faith in music not only revolutionized heavy metal, but also world events. Throughout his life, the musician has pursued social justice, harnessing the power of his songs and celebrity for real political change. Serj's voice is equally likely to take on American corporate greed as lambast the corrupt regime of his homeland. His decades-long campaign for formal U.S. recognition of the Armenian Genocide was finally approved by Congress last year. Governments hate him. People love him.

Set to the iconic music of SYSTEM OF A DOWN and the propulsions of an original soundtrack composed by Serj, "Truth To Power" is also an artist portrait with a revealing look at the musician as he writes a song from idea to reality and pursues ambitions outside of the band. It includes memories from Rubin on SYSTEM OF A DOWN's early years and its unlikely breakthrough, the bandmates' candid insights about the splinters and highpoints for the group, and stories from Morello on his bond with Serj as social justice advocates and their Axis Of Justice nonprofit. Running time is 79 minutes.

