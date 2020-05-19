See JUDAS PRIEST, ALICE IN CHAINS, HALESTORM, Ex-MACHINE HEAD Members Perform Cover Of THIN LIZZY's 'Bad Reputation'

Richie Faulkner (JUDAS PRIEST), Mike Inez (ALICE IN CHAINS), Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM), Phil Demmel (VIO-LENCE, ex-MACHINE HEAD) and Dave McClain (SACRED REICH, ex-MACHINE HEAD) recently joined forces to to record a cover version of THIN LIZZY's "Bad Reputation". The accompanying video was shot in quarantine, with each musician separated in his or her home, and can be seen below.
In a statement accompanying the YouTube release of "Bad Reputation", Demmel said: "After [my wife] Marta and I had so much fun doing 'No Excuses', I invited my buds Dave McClain (Sacred Reich/Machine Head), Richie Faulkner (Judas Preist), Mike Inez (Alice in Chains, Ozzy, BLS, pretty much every band) and resident Bad-Ass Lzzy Hale to jam on one of my favorite tunes by one of my favorite bands Mixed by Paul Fig, Vid edit by Todd Shuss."
"Bad Reputation" was the title track of THIN LIZZY's eighth studio album, released in 1977. Although it was not released as a single, the song became a live staple. American all-girl heavy metal band PHANTOM BLUE covered "Bad Reputation" on its 1993 sophomore album "Built To Perform". 24-7 SPYZ also covered the song on its 2006 album "Face The Day". FOO FIGHTERS covered "Bad Reputation" and released it on their covers album, 2011's "Medium Rare".
