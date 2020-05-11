See CHRIS CORNELL's Final 'Mother's Day' Card To His Wife

Chris Cornell's widow Vicky Cornell has shared a Mother's Day card she received from her husband less than a week before his death.

On Sunday, Vicky took to her Twitter to post a picture of the card, which Chris sent to her three years ago in time for the annual celebration of the mother of the family and her relentless contribution to the well-being of her children.

In the card, Chris wrote: "To my wife and my whole universe, my child bride who became the most amazing mother anyone could ever imagine. Your love and strength inspire awe and a deep sense of joy. To see you blossom into the lioness you have become both warm and nurturing but the feircest [sic] of protectors. We are all fortunate to bask in the warm glow of your bright light! From your loving huband [sic] and other half. I love you."

Chris Cornell was found hanged in his room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in May 2017, following a SOUNDGARDEN show at the city's Fox Theatre. His body was found soon after he had spoken with a "slurred" voice to his wife by phone. The death was ruled a suicide.

But his family has questioned the medical examiner's ruling, saying that he had a prescription for Ativan and that a higher than recommended dosage may have caused him to experience suicidal thoughts.

Last week, the surviving members of SOUNDGARDEN countersued Vicky Cornell and the Chris Cornell estate. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Miami on Wednesday (May 6), accuses them of using revenue from a January 2019 Chris Cornell tribute concert for personal purposes for Vicky and her family.

Among the claims in the suit were allegations that Vicky Cornell and the estate engaged in "fraudulent inducement" by asking surviving members Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd and Matt Cameron to perform for free at the concert with the understanding that the event's revenues would go for charitable purposes.

The suit comes two months after the band asked a judge to dismiss Vicky Cornell's suit against them over possession of Chris Cornell's final recordings. Vicky claims "sole ownership" of the seven vocal tracks, which the band claims were meant for a SOUNDGARDEN album.

Vicky Cornell's lawyer, Marty Singer, issued a response to the countersuit, accusing the surviving members of SOUNDGARDEN of "salacious, scurrilous, and vicious allegations in order to distract from the truth." He added that all money raised from the tribute concert was "properly allocated and accounted for."

