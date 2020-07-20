SEBASTIAN BACH To CHRIS JERICHO: 'Your Singing Sucks'

Sebastian Bach claims that he has been "trying to get a response" from Chris Jericho days after the former SKID ROW frontman accused FOZZY's lead singer of using pre-recorded vocal tracks during live performances.

On Thursday (July 16), Jericho challenged Bach to a "singoff" with "no effects, no tuning, no bullshit" in response to Sebastian's allegation that Chris "mimes to a tape" during FOZZY's live shows. "Bas is a great singer...but I'm better," Chris wrote on Twitter." The wrestler-turned-singer added: "I've never mimed anything ever! I will fucking sing in your face anytime, anyplace dude. I've been a fan & a defender of u since day one...but don't u ever question my rock abilities!" Bach fired back: " You're full of s*** bro. Every clip on the Internet is you miming to a tape. I will sing in your f****** face anytime. Wrestling is not rock and roll. I will show you f****** rock and roll. Check your texts set up The Sing-Off I am ready when you are"

During this past Saturday night's episode of "Saturday Night Special", Jericho's weekly live series which airs on his YouTube channel and Facebook page, Chris ended the show by tackling the chorus to "Youth Gone Wild", SKID ROW's first single from the group's self-titled debut album. Calling it "a tribute to a great band," Jericho sang the lines "They call us problem child / We spend our lives on trial / We walk an endless mile / We are the youth gone wild / We stand and we won't fall / We're one and one for all / The writing's on the wall / We are the youth gone wild" while clearly struggling to hit some of the highest notes. He later posted an extended version of his "Youth Gone Wild" rendition on Twitter, writing in a caption: "Saturday Night Singalong! One of my all time favorite tunes.... @OfficialSkidRow"

Early this morning (Monday, July 20), Bach reacted to Jericho's "Youth Gone Wild" attempt, writing in a since-deleted tweet: "What does someone have to do to get a response out of the most amazing singer of all time @IAmJericho ? I have been trying to get a response from this vocalist who is so much better than I am, just ask him he will tell you" Sebastian also included a screenshot of what appears to be his text messages to Chris which went unanswered. In the texts, Bach writes: "Hey man do you ever suck! Nice video online what a complete joke

"You are one complete talentless f***. Get your own s*** and quit copying mine. Badly

"Your singing sucks. You should stop singing for the benefit of all mankind

"Is this still your number pussy? I accept your challenge to a singing match if you accept my challenge to a whooping your f****** ass match

"Believe me it won't be much of a match unless you bring like a phonebook to stand on or something you fuxkin pussy

"You are such a joke I can't wait to kick the s*** out of you just for fun

"Hey shrimp why don't you text me back you f****** a******?

"Pussy"

When Bach first went public with his Jericho accusation last week, FOZZY guitarist Rich Ward called Sebastian "universally disliked" and said that seeing Bach "publicly go after the only guy that I have ever witness utter a nice word about him is sad."

Sebastian, who has been outspoken about rock bands using pre-recorded backing tracks during live shows, later tried to explain his outburst, writing: "I'm not trying to beat anybody at anything. I'm actually trying to say hey Chris maybe you're right maybe I'll stop singing live and prance around while the tape is playing just like you do Chris. I'm tired of trying so hard it's like beating my head against the wall."

After a self-proclaimed Bach fan called Sebastian "an asshat" on Twitter for firing "the first shots" in his war of words with Jericho, Bach came back with: "Hey man f*** you. I have spent my life learning how to sing live on stage. When someone comes along and mimes to a tape it sucks for all of the rest of us that don't. You want to go see a wrestling match good. Don't call it rock and roll"

Jericho has long been suspected of relying on backing tapes during FOZZY's live performances. When the band played in Canada in November 2018, several concert-goers accused Jericho of singing along to pre-recorded tracks. After a video of FOZZY's Toronto gig surfaced online, Bach weighed in, writing from his personal Facebook account: "Wow he mimes to a tape very well"

