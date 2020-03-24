SEBASTIAN BACH: The Only Person More Asinine Than DONALD TRUMP Is Someone Stupid Enough To Vote For Him

Sebastian Bach has blasted President Donald Trump and his supporters as "brainless idiots."

The former SKID ROW singer made his remarks in response to Trump chiding the media during a White House press briefing on the coronavirus situation.

Trump's Monday appearance was less packed than usual, partly because White House Correspondents' Association announced that one of its members may be showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

The president looked toward one of the task force members, Dr. Deborah Birx, and noting the empty seats in the briefing room, asked her: "Because of social distancing, we are keeping them empty and they are keeping them empty. Will there ever be a time when all of those really angry, angry people, who don't like me much to start off with, but not they really don't like me, will there ever be a time when these seats are full, full to the brim like it used to be?"

Birx responded: "We are learning a lot about social distancing and respiratory diseases, and I think those are the discussions we have to have in the future."

Bach later shared video of the exchange on his Twitter and he included the following comment: "The only person more asinine than this person is someone stupid enough to vote for this person #brainless #idiot"

Trump on Tuesday said he hopes to have the country's economy back up and running by Easter — Sunday, April 12. He also once again compared the coronavirus to the flu in an apparent attempt to play down the risk posed by the new disease. But public health experts have warned that the coronavirus is significantly more contagious.

More than 400,000 coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 18,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

