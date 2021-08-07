SEBASTIAN BACH Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Being Fully Vaccinated: 'I Feel Totally Great,' He Says

Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after being vaccinated.
The 53-year-old musician, who lives in Los Angeles, California, revealed his positive diagnosis in a video message Friday night (August 6).
He stated in the clip (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "If you're wondering why I'm by myself wearing a mask, I guess it's time to let you guys know I have been diagnosed and have tested positive for COVID. Yes, it's true. But I have to tell you that I feel totally great. [Laughs] I'm fully vaccinated. I was given the vaccine — the J&J [Johnson & Johnson], one shot and done — back in March. But I guess COVID wasn't done." Bach then went on to list the places he has been since he "was totally fine" before he left his house, including various airports and cities in Nevada, Tennessee, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
In a short message accompanying the video, Bach wrote: "After doing 2 shows & going to my wife's High School reunion, I came home & tested positive for covid. Here are the locations I could have got it in any one of these places. Thank God for the vaccine I can't wait to get another one Syringe all symptoms are gone now not canceling shows".
Bach, like many others, is showing that while vaccines are exceptionally effective in preventing death and severe illness from the coronavirus and its known variants, some are far from foolproof in preventing infection altogether.
Most of the people with so-called "breakthrough" infections are asymptomatic.
According to Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), large-scale clinical studies found that COVID-19 vaccination prevented most people from getting COVID-19. Research also provides growing evidence that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna) offer similar protection in real-world conditions. While these vaccines are effective, no vaccine prevents illness 100% of the time. For any vaccine, there are breakthrough cases.
New variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 illness are spreading in the United States and other countries. Current data suggest that COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States offer protection against most variants. However, some variants might cause illness in some people after they are fully vaccinated.
