SEBASTIAN BACH Speaks Out About Dangers Of Guns

Sebastian Bach has once again spoken out about the dangers of guns.

The former SKID ROW singer was responding to a report that a 9-year-old girl and her father were killed in a hunting accident on New Year's Day.

Lauren Drawdy and Kim Drawdy were apparently shot after they were mistaken for a deer when four hunters were attempting to move deer, also known as driving deer, on Barracada Road in Walterboro, South Carolina. They later died from injuries sustained in that shooting.

On January 4, Bach tweeted out a link to a NBC News story about the incident and included the following message: "Playing with your gun is not worth this #ProtectKIDSnotguns"

Last August, Bach called on lawmakers to enact tougher guns laws after back-to-back mass shootings in the United States left at least 29 dead and 53 injured in Texas and Ohio.

The rocker has repeatedly lambasted President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Vice President Mike Pence and other Republican leaders for their inaction on gun regulation. "You and your useless Republican party don't give a fuck about the safety of the citizens of the USA," the former SKID ROW singer wrote in response to a tweet of consolation from Ohio senator Rob Portman. "Your 'prayers' are a slap in the face to the 30 people who were mowed down because of your uselessness."

Last year, President Donald Trump said that "hate has no place in our country" and called the mass shootings "a mental illness problem. These are people that are very, very seriously mentally ill," he added.

