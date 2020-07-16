SEBASTIAN BACH Slams CHRIS JERICHO Over Lip-Syncing Allegations: 'Every Clip On The Internet Is You Miming To A Tape'

Sebastian Bach has engaged in a Twitter feud with Chris Jericho over allegations that the FOZZY frontman uses pre-recorded vocal tracks during live performances.

The exchange began on Wednesday (July 15), when one fan commented on the social media platform that Jericho "is starting to look like" the former SKID ROW singer, with Sebastian weighing in: "Every single day for the last two or three years somebody tells me this" After another person told Sebastian, " You partied too much Jericho has you beat", Bach came back with "He definitely does considering that he mimes to a tape". A third fan told Sebastian: "You know [Chris] tours with his band, right? I've seen him live a couple of times. He's not lip syncing", to which, Bach replied: "Cool let's see a clip of that then because every single clip I have seen is Milli vanilli," referring to the duo which infamously had to return their Grammy Awards more than 30 years ago after it was revealed they didn't sing on their album.

A short time later, Jericho, who made his name as a wrestler before starting FOZZY, wrote in a tweet: "I've seen the derogatory comments towards me from somebody I considered to be a friend. So with that in mind, I'll be happy to have a SING OFF w @sebastianbach ! No effects, no tuning, no bullshit. Bas is a great singer...but I'm better. You've got my number dude. Call me." Bach then shot back: "Where is the derogatory comment? All I asked is to see one single clip of you singing live. Every clip on the Internet is you miming to a tape. I will sing in your f****** face anytime. Wrestling is not rock and roll. I will show you f****** rock and roll."

Chris responded: "I've never mimed anything ever! And I don't use *** in a tweet ever. I will fucking sing in your face anytime, anyplace dude. I've been a fan & a defender of u since day one...but don't u ever question my rock abilities! And leave wrestling out of this...I can hit a G4 brah!" Bach then wrote: "You're full of s*** bro. Check your texts set up The Sing-Off I am ready when you are"

Another Jericho fan took the FOZZY vocalist's side, writing: "Take it as a compliment Champion - your singing is so spot on it sounds like the record Red heart", prompting Bach to respond: "That's because the record is fake and the live show is fake"

Yet another person wrote: "Dont eeeeeevvvvverrr question the ayatollah of rock and rolla", which was met with "The Ayatollah of rock and rolla doesn't know anything about rock and rolla" from Bach.

Sebastian, who has been outspoken about rock bands using pre-recorded backing tracks during live shows, then added: "I'm not trying to beat anybody at anything. I'm actually trying to say hey Chris maybe you're right maybe I'll stop singing live and prance around while the tape is playing just like you do Chris. I'm tired of trying so hard it's like beating my head against the wall."

FOZZY guitarist Rich Ward also weighed in on the dispute, tweeting: "Any time I have witnessed Sebastian's name come up in a group setting, the room enthusiastically lines up to say the worst things about him. He's universally disliked, never witnessed a more unifying topic. @IAmJericho has ALWAY come to the guy’s defense and shuts it down. Jericho is loyal and was always quick to defend a guy that he considered a friend. Seeing Sebastian publicly go after the only guy that I have ever witness utter a nice word about him is sad."

When a Twitter user pointed out that Sebastian Bach is "trending" on the platform, Bach wrote: "I don't know why I'm trending I'm just drunk sitting alone in my bed"

Jericho has long been suspected of relying on backing tapes during FOZZY's live performances. When the band played in Canada in November 2018, several concert-goers accused Jericho of singing along to pre-recorded tracks. After a video of FOZZY's Toronto gig surfaced online, Bach weighed in, writing from his personal Facebook account: "Wow he mimes to a tape very well"

Two months ago, Jericho defended singers like Ozzy Osbourne and KISS's Paul Stanley against criticism that they are unable to perform like they did 30 or 40 years ago, telling Australia's Triple M radio station: "Listen, they're in their late 60s, early 70s, whatever it may be — I really don't care at this point. If they're out there playing and doing the best they can, and there's tricks they can use to make it better, if need be…

"Paul Stanley is one of the greatest rock and roll singers of all time. Nobody can tell me differently. And that, to me, is enough," he continued. "Ozzy Osbourne — one of the greatest singers of all time. All of these guys — even Paul McCartney is starting to sound a little weathered with his melody lines; that's some high stuff. And you look at a guy like Mick Jagger, and he still sounds pretty much the same, but his melodies were always in the same key; they never really went too high.

"To me, listen, I'm a musician. I get it. I don't care. I'm a fan. But if you're going to a rock and roll show and you're sitting in a crowd live and going, 'Wow, this band sounds like shit,' then maybe you're missing the point of why you're here in the first place. It's easy to watch a YouTube video back and go, 'That didn't sound great.' That's not the point. It's when you're there and you're in the moment and you're enjoying the show and the energy, that's the most important thing."

