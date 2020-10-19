SEBASTIAN BACH Says There Was 'A Little Talk' Of Him Joining VAN HALEN In 1996

During an October 7 appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach confirmed that there was "a little talk" of him joining VAN HALEN shortly after Sammy Hagar departed in 1996.

"[SKID ROW manager] Doc McGhee had me up at the office, and Ray Daniels was managing [VAN HALEN] at the time, and Ray and Doc were talking. But they didn't want [VAN HALEN guitarist] Eddie [Van Halen] to smoke weed. And I go, 'That's funny,' because I was smoking weed with Ray Danniels. I go, 'So you can [smoke weed] but I can't. What the fuck? The lead singer of VAN HALEN can't smoke pot? What?' But that was a discussion.

"I was summoned into Doc's office, and there was talk about it," he reiterated. "At the time, they were looking for a singer. But I didn't get to audition. I don't think Doc was into me leaving SKID ROW either; there was something about that."

In 1999, when the news came that VAN HALEN had parted company with Gary Cherone and was again in the market for a new lead singer, rumors once again abounded, and Bach's name was thrown in the mix. At the time, Bach shot down the chatter, telling MTV News: "The thing is, man, there's only one singer for VAN HALEN, and that's David Lee Roth, and if they've got no use for him, what possible use could they have for me? If they don't like him, they definitely won't like me."

He continued: "I mean, when they're looking for singers and they pick Gary Cherone, they're thinking in ways that we're not. I mean, I love Gary. He's a really nice guy, but you can't be a really nice guy and be the lead singer of VAN HALEN. It just doesn't go together. You got to kick some ass, man, and he does kick ass in his Gary Cherone way. But David Lee Roth was doing kicks off of the drum riser and flying 40 feet in the air. It's a tough act to follow. I can't do that, but I can sing the Sammy Hagar stuff and the David Lee Roth stuff. I'm not bragging, I'm stating a fact."

Eddie died on October 6 at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son, Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and VAN HALEN drummer.

The iconic VAN HALEN axeman passed away from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

