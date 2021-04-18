SEBASTIAN BACH Says His Wine Appreciation Has 'Gone Down' In Lockdown

In the latest episode of AXS TV's "Rock & Tell", former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach shows off some of his favorite rock and roll memorabilia, including a signed copy of Roger Daltrey's (THE WHO) memoir, "Thanks A Lot Mr. Kibblewhite: My Story".

After recounting the night he and Daltrey drank "a lot of wine" while at a dinner together, Sebastian said: "You wanna know something weird? I've tried to keep up with my wine appreciation in lockdown, and it's gone down. I don't know what it is, but sometimes now, I'll have some wine at nighttime, and then I'll wake up at three or four in the morning and go, 'Ah, this sucks.' It's kind of a downer. It's different having wine in a lockdown under a pandemic than after a gig on a tour bus. [Laughs] That's the quote of the century right there."

Bach previously spoke about his love of fine wine in a 2020 interview with Esquire. He stated at the time: "I've loved red wine my whole life until March, when this [pandemic] shit happened. When this shit happened? I lost my — it's just a different buzz! It's a different feeling, no matter how hard I try, I can't really drink red wine anymore."

Two months ago, Bach said that he had finished demoing 14 new tracks for his next studio album.

Among the musicians who have assisted Bach during the writing and recording process for his new music are Orianthi (ALICE COOPER, Michael Jackson), John 5 (ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON), Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), Devin Bronson, Brent Woods, Eli Santana and Jeremy Colson.

In January, Sebastian told The Aquarian Weekly that he was working on a new album but he declined to name the record company that will be putting it out. "Yes, I have a new American label and I have been working somewhat on the album during this damned quarantine," he said. "But there is only so much I can do in my house. I have been sending files back and forth [to my bandmates], but it is not as exciting as being together in the same room. Maybe Taylor Swift lives with her whole band. I don’t know how that works."

He added: "My new album is going to be heavy. In many ways it is my follow-up to [2007's] 'Angel Down'. I am trying to make the best record I have ever made. There will be a lot of heavy [music] coming your way."

Back in 2018, Bach told Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF 101.1 FM radio station that he was going to ink a deal with a U.S.-based heavy metal record label that would help him make a "career-defining" new solo album.

Bach hasn't released a full-length disc since "Give 'Em Hell", which came out in 2014. Like its predecessor, 2011's "Kicking & Screaming", the disc was released through Frontiers Music Srl, the Italian label which specializes in what's commonly called AOR, a term that once signified a popular radio format ("album-oriented rock") but nowadays applies to acts whose airplay is marginal.

Photo courtesy of AXS TV

