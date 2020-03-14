SEBASTIAN BACH Postpones Spring 2020 North American Tour

In the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Sebastian Bach has postponed his spring 2020 North American tour celebrating the 31st anniversary of SKID ROW's debut album.

Earlier today, Bach issued the following statement via social media: "Due to extreme circumstances outside of our control, we will be postponing the 2nd leg of the 30th Anniversary tour from March 25th thru May 11. The key word here is POSTPONED! Team Baz and I are working hard behind the scenes to reschedule the dates to the fall.

"We were really looking forward to rocking out with you all this spring, but multiple cities along the tour have forced public gathering cancelations, which is beyond our control. It is also VERY important that our families, my band and crew and my extended family AKA all of you rock fans stay safe and healthy. In the meantime, I am going to continue to work on new music!

"Tickets and VIP upgrade holders, all tickets will be honored for your new show dates!! Please stay tuned for further information.

"We'll be BACH on the road later this year!"

Bach's 2020 tour was scheduled to kick off on March 25 in Blue Lake, California and conclude on May 11 in San Francisco, California.

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the spread of the new coronavirus, which began in China in late December, a pandemic on Wednesday (March 11).

According to the Centers For Disease Control And Protection (CDC), coronavirus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person — between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet), and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

The agency is recommending that people avoid "close contact" with anyone showing flu-like symptoms.

