SEBASTIAN BACH: 'Only A Moron Would Vote For DONALD TRUMP This November'

Sebastian Bach says that "only a moron would vote for Donald Trump this November."

The former SKID ROW singer made the comment while responding to a tweet from TWISTED SISTER's Dee Snider.

After Dee wrote, "Only morons follow a single party blindly. I've looked many politicians on both sides dead in the eye...they are not in politics for the greater good. They are there for their own good", Bach chimed in, saying: "I love you more than I can put into words. But only a moron would vote for Donald Trump this November. For real man this is for our kids".

Bach frequently criticizes Trump's policies on Twitter. Last August, he lambasted America's 45th president, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Vice President Mike Pence and other Republican leaders for their inaction on gun regulation. A month earlier, Bach made headlines when he said that he "would do a better job" running the county than Trump.

In a 2018 interview with TheRecord.com, Sebastian revealed that he voted for Hilary Clinton in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

"I don't understand how anybody would accept a reality-show host as president instead of a politician," he said. "It's insanity. It's like starting a band and your first show is at Toronto SkyDome. You gotta build up to it."

Three years ago, Bach told Music Injection that things had gotten particularly bleak in the first few months after Trump took office.

"Well, since Donald Trump became president, Facebook became not fun for me," he said. "Every headline sucks, everything sucks and I get to the point where I can't take it! All of that news, constantly, day after day, week after week, it gets me down and it gets me in a bad mood.

"I don't know about everybody else, but when I read about nuclear war, I find it hard to get on with my day," he added. "I thought we got rid of that nuclear war conversation in the '70s! It gets [me] very sad and angry at the same time. Climate change makes me angry. It makes me mad that people deny that when the world is fucked. It makes me furious."

Sebastian recently confirmed that he was in the process of making the follow-up to his 2014 album "Give 'Em Hell".

