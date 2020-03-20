SEBASTIAN BACH On DONALD TRUMP: 'Our Reality TV Show Host Leader Is A Petulant Little Baby Who Doesn't Believe In Science'

Sebastian Bach has defended a NBC News correspondent who was excoriated by President Donald Trump as a "terrible reporter" after he asked the president to calm Americans who were scared because of the coronavirus pandemic.

At a news briefing on Friday, NBC News' Peter Alexander, a White House correspondent and a weekend anchor of "Today", asked Trump whether he was giving Americans "false hope" by touting the use of a drug already on the market to treat the virus. (Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that "there are no proven safe and effective therapies for the coronavirus.")

"No, I don't think so," Trump replied. "It may work, it may not work. I feel good about. That's all it is, it's a feeling."

Alexander responded by asking Trump to talk directly to Americans who are scared by the pandemic.

"What do you say to Americans who are scared though? I guess, nearly 200 dead, 14,000 who are sick, millions, as you witnessed, who are scared right now," Alexander asked. "What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?"

"I say that you're a terrible reporter," Trump said. "That's what I say. I think that's a very nasty question."

"The American people are looking for answers and they're looking for hope, and you're doing sensationalism," Trump said.

"Let's see if it works," the president added about possible treatments. "It might and it might not. I happen to feel good about it, but who knows, I've been right a lot. Let's see what happens," he added.

After Alexander recounted the exchange on Twitter, Bach replied: "You should have told him what we were all thinking 'no. You're a terrible president' would have gone down in history dude why don't you guys call him out on his b*******"

The former SKID ROW singer then tweeted out a video of Alexander's response to Trump's comments and included the following message: "The United States of America is Over until further notice. There is no end in sight. Our reality TV show host leader is a petulant little baby who doesn't believe in science when it's science and science only that will get us out of this science fiction novel. He is killing us"

ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante apparently agreed with Bach, tweeting: "Please let President Pence and VP Fauci speak and stop using these briefings as a Rally. There are so many Americans here who are afraid (elderly,ppl health issues)and all you had to do was show a little less ego and some compassion , sorry if I offended anyone @BLABBERMOUTHNET"

More than 255,000 coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 10,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

