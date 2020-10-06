SEBASTIAN BACH On DONALD TRUMP: 'If We Have Four More Years Of This A**hole, It's Mindblowing To Even Consider'

During a recent appearance on "Vox&Hops", the podcast hosted by Matt McGachy, frontman of extreme metal band CRYPTOPSY, former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach spoke about how he is coping with the coronavirus pandemic. He said (see video below): "I have a home that I love, and I'm very fortunate to have land and nature that I can go outside, and I'm not trapped in an apartment. And I don't take that for granted, because I know there's millions of people that would do anything just to have a yard that they could go in. So I am not taking it for granted. But I don't care what your house is like — if you can't leave for seven months, you start going a little cuckoo.

"When I go mail out t-shirts [to fans] at the post office, if somebody gets closer to me than six feet, I feel it and I blow up and I get ready to lash out," he continued. "I'm pretty good at lashing out, and I've done it, and I don't wanna do that. But if I am in public and somebody is not giving me my six feet when I'm going out of my way to do that for everybody, or wear a mask, then I'll be the first one to say, 'Put your fucking mask on.' And I've done it, and it's been crazy, but I'm crazy. [Laughs] I'm just saying if we all have to do this… There's no point to it unless we all do it. So I have to do it, you've gotta do it.

"But let me just say, I don't go out hardly ever," Bach added. "I went to the restaurant once, and it became a bad scene, 'cause some guy was too close to me. And I just said to my wife, 'I should not be fucking going out right now.' I shouldn't. I'm not the right guy to be going out. I'm like a caged animal. I go to the beach. We go on bike rides around our house, around our neighborhood, hiking on the trails. It's very beautiful. But, dude, I'm born to rock. I'm born to play concerts.

"I've never lived in a world that concerts don't exist. None of us have, 'cause it's never happened."

Sebastian went on to address the fact that hatred and vitriol have consumed our political discourse and have crept into our everyday lives.

"When 9/11 happened, the Twin Towers came down, the week or two following that, rock and roll seemed like… Who cares about rock and roll?" he said. "There was things that were way fucking heavier to think about at that time. And I think with this election coming up, with the world choosing between Donald Trump for four more years or not, it's so heavy that it's mindblowing. If we have four more years of this asshole, it's mindblowing to even consider. If he gets four more years of this craziness, I can't even imagine what the world is gonna be like.

"People are, like, 'Sleepy Joe,'" referring to the derisive nickname President Donald Trump bestows upon Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. "I'm, like, 'Dummy Don.' If having Joe Biden means that we can get a good night's sleep for the first time in four years, please, Lord. Wouldn't that be nice?

"I never used to think about this shit. When Obama was president, I didn't think about politics. I thought about rock and roll — that's all I ever thought about. Now rock and roll has been taken away from all of us — all of us. There is no such thing."

Bach frequently criticizes Trump's policies on Twitter. This past July, he told Esquire that he missed "smarts" in the White House. "I can't watch footage of JFK from 1962," he said. "I can't even watch that shit because I'll cry. Because motherfucker is so cool and so smart and hates racism. And then we have this fucking jackass. And it's just not fair to the country. I put Barack Obama in the same category. When I watch him speak, it rips my heart out because he makes you feel safe."

In August 2019, Sebastian lambasted America's 45th president, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Vice President Mike Pence and other Republican leaders for their inaction on gun regulation. A month earlier, Bach made headlines when he said that he "would do a better job" running the county than Trump.

In a 2018 interview with TheRecord.com, Sebastian revealed that he voted for Hilary Clinton in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

