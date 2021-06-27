SEBASTIAN BACH Offers Condolences To JOHNNY SOLINGER's Family

Sebastian Bach has offered his condolences to the family of Johnny Solinger, the singer who joined SKID ROW three years after Bach was fired from the group.
Solinger, SKID ROW's longest-tenured frontman, died on Saturday (June 26) at the age of 55. His passing came more than a month after he announced that he was suffering from liver failure.
Earlier today, Bach, who fronted SKID ROW until 1996, addressed Solinger's death in a tweet. He wrote: "My condolences to the family & friends of Johnny Solinger the singer who replaced Sean McCabe in SKID ROW. Only contact I had was back in 1991 or so years b4 I was kicked out in 1996. Awkward to wake up to headlines 'SKID ROW Singer Dies' some using a pic of me. Sorry 2 hear".
After Bach was fired from SKID ROW, the remaining members took a hiatus and went on to play briefly in a band called OZONE MONDAY with vocalist Sean McCabe. In 1999, SKID ROW reformed and, after a bit of shuffling over the years, featured a lineup consisting of bassist Rachel Bolan and guitarists Dave "Snake" Sabo and Scotti Hill, alongside drummer Rob Hammersmith and Solinger.
Shortly after BLABBERMOUTH.NET published this story, Sean McCabe — also known as Shawn McCabe and Shawn Mars — took to Facebook to dismiss Sebastian's suggestion that McCabe was ever a member of SKID ROW, writing: "Actually Sean (Shawn) never sang a SKID ROW song and fronted a band called OZONE MONDAY that included all members except for Baz...I know cuz it's me...RIP Johnny...very cool guy!"
In July 2012, Bach posted a letter on his Facebook page in which he said he was willing to reunite with SKID ROW. He said he wanted to write the letter in response to Solinger's interview in which Johnny said a tweet by Bach about a possible SKID ROW reunion was an attempt to "get attention."
Solinger reportedly married actress Paula Marcenaro in 2011. She broke the news of his death on Saturday, writing: "Johnny has passed. I was holding his hand. He went in peace."
Solinger was fired by SKID ROW in April 2015 and replaced by TNT singer Tony Harnell. Tony quit the group only eight months later, and was succeeded by the South African-born, British-based singer ZP Theart, who previously fronted DRAGONFORCE, TANK and I AM I.
My condolences to the family & friends of Johnny Solinger the singer who replaced Sean McCabe in Skid Row. Only contact I had was back in 1991 or so? years b4 I was kicked out in 1996. Awkward to wake up to headlines 'Skid Row Singer Dies' some using a pic of me✌️Sorry 2 hear ?
— Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) June 27, 2021
Very sad when someone dies my condolences to his family and friends. He actually replaced Sean McCabe in Skid Row not me. Hard to wake up with headlines saying Skid Row singer dies and some are using my picture. I was kicked out of the band in 1996 and they then hired Sean McCabe
— Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) June 27, 2021
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).