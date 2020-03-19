SEBASTIAN BACH Lays Down Vocals For 'Heavy Metal' Pinball Machine

Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach has laid down vocals for Stern Pinball, Inc.'s upcoming "Heavy Metal" pinball machine. Also scheduled to appear on the game's soundtrack are DETHKLOK's Brendon Small and THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA, among others.

Earlier today, Bach took to his Instagram to write: "Quarantine rocks! Had a blast in my home studio yesterday laying down vocals for the upcoming @sternpinball 'Heavy Metal' Pinball Machine!! With music recorded by Brendon Small from Metalocolypse I am proud to be a guest vocalist for DETHKLOK!! We are recording a song from The Heavy Metal Soundtrack Album which is an album that I love! All I had to do was go to my vinyl library (which is in my studio), put on the record, learn this mother trucker and then lay it down!

"This is the first pinball machine I have ever done vocals for and I am honored to be a part of this! Stay tuned for a preview on an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Sebastian's which I am gonna be working on during this f***** up time!

"You know what? I have to say something! I have done so much touring over the last few years that this whole lockdown situation is working out okay for me! Yes I wish this never happened obviously but I have a new record deal and I finally have the time now to get cracking on my new record! We can definitely record during this time sending files back and forth and I am totally set up to lay down vocals right here in my crib so this is working out great actually!

"Stay tuned for new album news that is what we are focusing on! Finally!"

Back in 2018, Bach told Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF 101.1 FM radio station that he was going to ink a deal with a U.S.-based heavy metal record label that would help him make a "career-defining" new solo album.

Among the musicians that are set to appear on the disc are John 5, Steve Stevens, Devin Bronson, Orianthi, Brent Woods, Eli Santana and Jeremy Colson.

Bach hasn't released a full-length disc since "Give 'Em Hell", which came out in 2014. Like its predecessor, 2011's "Kicking & Screaming", the disc was released through Frontiers Music Srl, the Italian label which specializes in what's commonly called AOR, a term that once signified a popular radio format ("album-oriented rock") but nowadays applies to acts whose airplay is marginal.

Although Bach had said in some of his interviews that his next record would be less musically aggressive and it would be "more uplifting and fun," he told WRIF that he has had a change of heart.

"Well, before [the new record deal] happened, I was thinking of doing more of an acoustic-based record because I've done a lot of solo records," he said. "I've done 'Angel Down', which I'm very proud of that album,. Then 'Kicking & Screaming', which is a great album. 'Give 'Em Hell'… Not to mention 'ABachalypse Now', which is a three-record set. 'Forever Wild' DVD, 'Bring 'Em Bach Alive!'… I've put out a lot of records. And putting out the last one, when I put so much time and effort into it and it doesn't get the attention that it deserves, for me as an artist, I'm, like, 'Fuck!' So I was, like, you know what? If I'm gonna put out another heavy metal, hard rock album, I need help. I need a company around me that's gonna put the same kind of attention and time and effort into it as I am. So now that looks like it's happening. So now I'm changing the way I'm looking at things."

