SEBASTIAN BACH: 'I Miss Smarts' In The White House

July 29, 2020 0 Comments

SEBASTIAN BACH: 'I Miss Smarts' In The White House

In a new interview with Esquire, former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach was asked if he feels like the past four years under President Donald Trump have inspired him to be more political. He responded: "It's never made sense to me that people would vote for a guy who hosted a reality TV show to run the country. People are, like, 'What about Ronald Reagan?' Ronald Reagan was the fucking governor of California. He actually tried to do this once. It's like being in a band and you book your first show at Shea Stadium. It doesn't work like that! It doesn't make any sense to me that someone would say, 'That's the guy.' Like, what was the episode of 'The Apprentice' where you said, 'You should run the country.' Was it the one with Coolio? Was that your favorite fucking episode? Go watch 'Vanderpump Rules'. Maybe Stassi [Schroeder] could run this shit. She's pretty good, right? Where is the fucking qualification? Get Stassi. She seems really good to me.

"I just — I just miss smarts," he added. "I can't watch footage of JFK from 1962. I can't even watch that shit because I'll cry. Because motherfucker is so cool and so smart and hates racism. And then we have this fucking jackass. And it's just not fair to the country. I put Barack Obama in the same category. When I watch him speak, it rips my heart out because he makes you feel safe. And then [Trump] says 'Sleepy Joe.' I can't think of something I'd rather do more than get a good night's fucking sleep. If Joe Biden will bring us a good night's sleep after four fucking years, who won't vote for that? Bring on the sleep, man."

Bach frequently criticizes Trump's policies on Twitter. Last August, he lambasted America's 45th president, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Vice President Mike Pence and other Republican leaders for their inaction on gun regulation. A month earlier, Bach made headlines when he said that he "would do a better job" running the county than Trump.

In a 2018 interview with TheRecord.com, Sebastian revealed that he voted for Hilary Clinton in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Three years ago, Bach told Music Injection that things had gotten particularly bleak in the first few months after Trump took office.

"Well, since Donald Trump became president, Facebook became not fun for me," he said. "Every headline sucks, everything sucks and I get to the point where I can't take it! All of that news, constantly, day after day, week after week, it gets me down and it gets me in a bad mood.

"I don't know about everybody else, but when I read about nuclear war, I find it hard to get on with my day," he added. "I thought we got rid of that nuclear war conversation in the '70s! It gets [me] very sad and angry at the same time. Climate change makes me angry. It makes me mad that people deny that when the world is fucked. It makes me furious."

Sebastian recently confirmed that he was in the process of making the follow-up to his 2014 album "Give 'Em Hell".

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).