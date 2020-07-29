SEBASTIAN BACH: 'I Miss Smarts' In The White House

In a new interview with Esquire, former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach was asked if he feels like the past four years under President Donald Trump have inspired him to be more political. He responded: "It's never made sense to me that people would vote for a guy who hosted a reality TV show to run the country. People are, like, 'What about Ronald Reagan?' Ronald Reagan was the fucking governor of California. He actually tried to do this once. It's like being in a band and you book your first show at Shea Stadium. It doesn't work like that! It doesn't make any sense to me that someone would say, 'That's the guy.' Like, what was the episode of 'The Apprentice' where you said, 'You should run the country.' Was it the one with Coolio? Was that your favorite fucking episode? Go watch 'Vanderpump Rules'. Maybe Stassi [Schroeder] could run this shit. She's pretty good, right? Where is the fucking qualification? Get Stassi. She seems really good to me.

"I just — I just miss smarts," he added. "I can't watch footage of JFK from 1962. I can't even watch that shit because I'll cry. Because motherfucker is so cool and so smart and hates racism. And then we have this fucking jackass. And it's just not fair to the country. I put Barack Obama in the same category. When I watch him speak, it rips my heart out because he makes you feel safe. And then [Trump] says 'Sleepy Joe.' I can't think of something I'd rather do more than get a good night's fucking sleep. If Joe Biden will bring us a good night's sleep after four fucking years, who won't vote for that? Bring on the sleep, man."

Bach frequently criticizes Trump's policies on Twitter. Last August, he lambasted America's 45th president, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Vice President Mike Pence and other Republican leaders for their inaction on gun regulation. A month earlier, Bach made headlines when he said that he "would do a better job" running the county than Trump.

In a 2018 interview with TheRecord.com, Sebastian revealed that he voted for Hilary Clinton in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Three years ago, Bach told Music Injection that things had gotten particularly bleak in the first few months after Trump took office.

"Well, since Donald Trump became president, Facebook became not fun for me," he said. "Every headline sucks, everything sucks and I get to the point where I can't take it! All of that news, constantly, day after day, week after week, it gets me down and it gets me in a bad mood.

"I don't know about everybody else, but when I read about nuclear war, I find it hard to get on with my day," he added. "I thought we got rid of that nuclear war conversation in the '70s! It gets [me] very sad and angry at the same time. Climate change makes me angry. It makes me mad that people deny that when the world is fucked. It makes me furious."

Sebastian recently confirmed that he was in the process of making the follow-up to his 2014 album "Give 'Em Hell".