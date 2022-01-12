SEBASTIAN BACH: 'I Have Lost Around 35 Pounds Since August 2021'

Sebastian Bach says that he has lost 35 pounds in the last five months.
The former SKID ROW singer shared the news of his weight loss in an Instagram post earlier day. He posted a shirtless mirror selfie and included the following message: "In the spirit of Ms @britneyspears , here is a picture of me just waking up today looking in the mirror.
"Why am I posting this? For one simple reason: I have lost around 35 pounds since August 2021. Am I exactly where I want to be? Not yet. Am I heading in the right direction? You better believe it.
"Rock n' roll does a body good! So does completely changing your diet and exercising as much as possible. #Yoga running and always remember that abs are made in the kitchen!
"I will be 54 years old in April. If I can do it, so can you! I am not letting up for anything."
In a 2011 interview with Guitar World, Bach stated about the amount of work that he puts into getting ready for a vocal performance: "I spend hours doing it. It's pretty much every day, and that's not even counting the hours I spend running to stay in shape. Doing sit-ups and push-ups and fucking all this crap. [Laughs] But I signed up to be the lead singer, so I know the rules. Nobody wants a fat lead singer. [Laughs]"
Bach recently completed a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of SKID ROW's double-platinum, acclaimed album "Slave To The Grind". The trek kicked off on September 25 in Waterloo, New York and wrapped in San Diego, California on December 17.
Bach fronted SKID ROW until 1996, when he was fired. Instead of throwing in the towel, the remaining members took a hiatus and went on to play briefly in a band called OZONE MONDAY.
In 1999, SKID ROW reformed and, after a bit of shuffling over the years, featured a lineup consisting of bassist Rachel Bolan and guitarists Dave "Snake" Sabo and Scotti Hill, alongside drummer Rob Hammersmith and singer Johnny Solinger.
SKID ROW fired Solinger over the phone in April 2015, a few hours before announcing ex-TNT vocalist Tony Harnell as his replacement. Eight months later, Harnell exited the band and was replaced by South African-born, British-based singer ZP Theart, who previously fronted DRAGONFORCE, TANK and I AM I.
